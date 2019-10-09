Baker Mayfield Drops Hilarious Response to Richard Sherman

It appears that the newly-dubbed “DapGate” has come to a close, with San Francisco 49ers corner Richard Sherman admitting he was wrong in calling out Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for snubbing him of a handshake at the coin toss during Monday night’s game.

The story quickly developed from Mayfield snubbing Sherman, to video revealing that it wasn’t the case. Sherman tried to defend himself again, but changed his tune on Wednesday when on the Pat McAfee Show.

In short, Sherman admitted: My bad.

“It’s definitely my bad,” Sherman told the Pat McAfee Show. “I never want anybody to have to deal with some stuff that they didn’t do. And so, you know, the questions that he’s gonna get and the annoying, nonsense questions about some stuff that happened in a game that’s already been done, you know, sure he’ll get an apology for that. I’ll probably reach out to him via text or social media to actually get a hold of him and talk to him … on the phone.

“He definitely deserves an apology, and that’s my bad on that.”

Baker Mayfield Speaks on Handshake Drama With Richard Sherman

Mayfield did not have a ton to say during the saga, but spoke on the drama on Wednesday. Mayfield kept it lighthearted.

“I know what I did,” Mayfield told reporters. “But that’s the one time the camera recording me has gone in my favor.”

Mayfield appears to be referring to an incident while he was at Oklahoma where he was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing.

A video of the incident was released where Mayfield tries to run from the officers, but doesn’t get far before he is tackled. Mayfield eventually pled guilty to three misdemeanors and paid $480 in fines and $483.20 in restitution.

“I made the biggest mistake of my life by putting myself in this situation,” Mayfield said following the incident. “I know I represent the University of Oklahoma on a very large scale, therefore I know better than to bring bad attention and scrutiny to the school and people that I love.”

Mayfield also praised Sherman for his resume in the league and maintaining his high level of play.

“I respect him and who he is as a player,” Mayfield said. “He’s a great player and has been doing it a while.”

Here’s the full response from Mayfield.

Freddie Kitchens: Browns Committed to Getting Better

While the Browns have won the handshake debate, there’s still the fact that that Cleveland lost the primetime game to the 49ers 31-3 — and it looked worse than that.

Mayfield had his worst game as a pro, recording a quarterback rating of 13.4. However, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens doesn’t believe Mayfield’s confidence is shaken.

“I think he is fine confidence wise,”Kitchens said. “I do not think you have to worry about that. Success breeds more confidence, and we always want more confidence.”

As for where the Browns go from here, Kitchens said everyone in the building is focused on the same goal.

“I will reiterate everybody around the quarterback needs to play better, everybody around the quarterback needs to coach better and the quarterback needs to play better,” Kitchens said. “I do not know what is going on outside, but everybody in our building is taking ownership of what we put on the field the other night, and everybody is committed to getting better from that. That is everybody – every position, every coach, everybody that was on our plane is committed to getting better. That is where we are.”

The Browns get another tough test Sunday against the Seahawks.

