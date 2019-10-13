After a 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Cleveland Browns fell to 2-4 and are searching for answers entering their bye week with a matchup with the undefeated New England Patriots up next.

The loss to the Seahawks was the team’s second in a row and they fell to 0-3 at home this season. And while the Browns players were disappointed by the loss — even bolting the locker room door to keep reporters out after the game — they were also willing to rip the refs after a very questionable afternoon.

Most notably among the players who were testy in their postgame comments was quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“The refs are never an excuse, but I’ll probably be fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there,” Mayfield told reporters. “Kinda ticks me off.”

The Browns had 9 flags for 83 yards, most of them coming at crucial times, negating big plays. One of the worst calls was a blindside block on Jarvis Landry that was clearly not even close to that. Check out the video evidence.

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson also had something to say about the officiating when speaking with ESPN’s Josina Anderson after the game.

“I don’t know what them penalty calls [were]. On a few of them. It’s just tough. They let other teams play football but us in our own stadium. It’s just that simple.”

Freddie Kitchens Tries to Explain Browns Penalties

Browns coach Freddie Kitchen tried to give an explanation for the amount of yellow laundry on the field.

“I think it is a factor of not focusing, not concentrating. Sometimes, it is playing with emotion instead of passion. After the whistle [penalties] are emotion instead of passion. During the play, it is technique, being lazy or not doing your job. There are several things. We do not ever practice penalties. When it is something between when the ball is snapped or the whistle, it is usually technique, error, being in a bad position. Every now and then, your hand will get caught in somebody’s facemask or something like that and you are trying to tackle somebody and you get a facemask. This is not just defensively. This is offensively, too. Offense, defense, everybody is involved. You have to play with good technique during the whistle and you have to play with passion and not emotion after the whistle. That is it.”

The Browns are one of the most penalized teams in the league and it started in Week 1 when they were called for 18 penalties for 182 yards.

