Browns Benched Defender Makes Statement With Video [WATCH]

If Genard Avery is on the Cleveland Browns trading block, he put out a pretty solid resume in the form of a video on Wednesday for team’s that might be looking to add a pass-rusher.

Avery, who has been active for just one game this season, posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday showing off some of his career highlights, providing a reminder that he was once a key contributor for the Browns.

Avery played just two snaps in the Browns loss to the Rams and that has been the extent of his action this season. He’s been a healthy scratch in the other five games, a somewhat bizarre situation considering his production a season ago.

Avery played all 16 games in 2018, starting five. He made 40 total tackles, notching five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also forced fumble and was credited with 14 quarterback hits and four passes defended.

Browns Defensive Line Depth May be Keeping Genard Avery Off Field

The Browns are loaded on the defensive line, particularly at pass-rusher with Pro Bowlers Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon. Behind them are Chad Thomas and Chris Smith, who both have seen double-digit snaps week in and week out.

“There are a lot of factors with that,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said after Avery was inactive for Week 1. “You have to start factoring in offense and defense when you start activating people because of people being banged up in certain areas or whatever.”

It could also be a matter of fit. In first-year defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ defense — which mostly utilizes two linebackers — Avery was transitioning to play exclusively on the line. With the Browns needing to have depth at other positions, it would make sense for them not to carry so many pass-rushers.

Avery was a fifth-round pick of the Browns in 2018. He played his college ball at Memphis, where he ranks third in school history in sacks (21.5) and second in tackles for loss (45.5).

Genard Avery Fuels Trade Talk With Tweet

Avery isn’t very active on social media, but he makes a statement when he is. Earlier this season, he posted a simple hourglass emoji, signaling he’s waiting on something. Is it a trade?

⏳ — Genard Avery (@AveryGenard) October 1, 2019

John Dorsey made no secret that he has been “working the phones” looking for deals, and there’s little doubt that Avery’s name has come up. He has a proven track record and would be welcomed in a defensive line rotation in he right fit.

“What I’d like to do is constantly work the phones and do some research,” Dorsey said on Wednesday. “Whatever happens, happens. If nothing happens, you move on and move on to the next project.”

Avery likely wouldn’t fetch much alone, considering he’s been on the shelf for most of the year. But if the Browns were to make a trade for a veteran like offensive tackle Trent Williams, Avery could be a player that helps fill out the value he Redskins would want back.

