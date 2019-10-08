Browns Rookie Greedy Williams Speaks out on Missing Games

It’s been a month since Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams has been on the field for a game, and the rookie is not happy about it.

Williams has been out since the Browns Week 1 loss to the Titans and watched in street clothes as his team got beat up 31-3 on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. Following the game, an obviously frustrated Williams respond to a concerned fan that wanted to know when he would be returning to the field.

“Please hurry and get healthy,” the fan wrote, tagging both Williams and fellow starting corner Denzel Ward.

Greedy responded promptly: “I’m trying man!! This sh– is depressing and annoying! I’m pushing it everyday trying to get back out there. Just keep me in your prayers!!”

At one time in the draft process, Williams projected a top 5 pick. However, the LSU standout eventually fell into the second round due to concerns about his tackling — among other things — and the Browns were able to swoop him up with the 46th overall pick.

The Browns decided on Williams as the starter over veteran Terrance Mitchell for the season-opener, but that obviously didn’t last long, with Williams being sidelined with a nagging hamstring.

Despite Backups, Browns Secondary has Been Stout

The entire secondary has been banged up for the Browns this season. The team played against the Rams without their entire group of starting defensive backs, but have gradually seen the unit get healthier. Damarious Randall returned to the lineup last week, making his impact known with three tackles and his first career sack. On Monday, veteran safety Morgan Burnett returned to the lineup against the 49ers.

That being said, the Browns pass defense has not been a problem. It’s actually been a bright spot, ranking seventh in the NFL, allowing just 206.4 yards per game.

Even in Monday night’s loss to the 49ers, it wasn’t Jimmy Garoppolo carving up the Browns defense. It was the Cleveland’s inability to slow down the run from start to finish that plagued them. The Niners ran wild, rushing for 275 yards as a team on 6.9 yards per carry.

Freddie Kitchens Takes Blame — Again — After Browns MNF Embarrassment

While there might be some missing parts — Ward and Williams premier among them — the Browns have looked completely lost at time this season. Most of that can be traced back to first-year had coach and offensive play-caller Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens’ post-game pressers have become very predictable, with the Browns skipper taking the brunt of the blame on himself. While at first it seemed almost admirable, the bad coaching is becoming a recurring theme.

“We’ve got to do a better job mentally, we’ve got to do a better job of coaching these guys,” Kitchen said following the game. “They coached better than us, they played better than us in all areas.”

What’s scary for the Browns is that things might get a lot worse before they get better. They host the 4-1 Seahawks next week before heading to Foxborough to take on the undefeated Patriots.

