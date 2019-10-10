Odell Beckham Sounds off on Frustration With Browns Offense

A day after Baker Mayfield told the media that Odell Beckham Jr. was frustrated with the lack of winning and production in the Cleveland Browns offense, the star wide receiver took to the mic and voiced his displeasure with not having an impact on games.

“I hate losing, period. So anytime we lose and I don’t feel like I did anything to help win the game, I’m going to be frustrated. It’s just the bottom line. I’m a winner in my heart, and I hate losing”

It echoed the words from Mayfield a day earlier.

“He’s frustrated when he’s not getting the ball and we’re losing,” Mayfield said on Wednesday. “I mean, why not be? Because he feels like he could help us win if we get the ball in his hands. And when we’re winning, that’s the thing about it, he’s a team guy, he’s helping us win any way he can and he understands how teams are going to play him.“You can’t blame him. That’s one of the best receivers in the league and if he’s not getting the ball, he always has that in the back of his mind of ‘what if I did get the ball and changed this game.’”

Beckham is going through the worst two-game stretch of career, catching just four balls in the last two games combined for 47 yards and no touchdowns. Through his first five games with the Browns, OBJ has 23 catches for 335 yards and one score.

Browns Looking for Solutions to Get Odell Beckham the Ball

Beckham has seen his target share go down every game, from 11 on opening week against the Titans to just six in a 31-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

“Just deal with it,” Beckham said when asked about his lack of production. “It’s not really an easy answer. You just deal with it.”

Fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said the Browns need to force feed Beckham, even if the defense knows what’s happening.

“We’ve definitely got to find a way to include him even more in the offense and be intentional with it,” Landry said. “It doesn’t matter if the defense knows it. We’ve got to be intentional with getting him the ball.”

Second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield has also struggled and is coming off the worst game of his career. With the Niners constant pressure in his face, Mayfield finished just 100 yards on 8-of-22 passing with a pair of interceptions and no touchdowns. This season, he’s tossed twice as many interceptions (8) as he has touchdowns (4) and has not performed close to the MVP standard that was expected when the team brought in Beckham to play alongside fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

“I know he’s got a lot on his plate right now,” Beckham said. “We all need to do a better job, take some off his plate. I’m more than happy to take some off his plate and put it on me. I can take it. I can handle all this stuff. Just put it on me and see what happens.”

Todd Monken: Antonio Callaway Drops ‘Catastrophic’

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken did not pull any punches when asked about the drops from second-year wide receiver in his season debut against the 49ers — one which turned into an interception when he bobbled the ball and popped it into the air at the goal line. The play could have made it a 14-10 game, but instead, gave the ball back to the Niners, who were already off to an electric start at their home stadium.

“It’s catastrophic,’’ Monken said. “It completely changed the game. As average as we played up to that point, it’s changed. From then it was not fun, but at that point we were OK.”

After failing to score a touchdown against the 49ers, the Browns rank 25th in points per game heading into the matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle has the 14th ranked defense in the league.

“Obviously we’re not doing it well enough, starting with myself and us coaches,’’ he said. “We’re all a part of it. If you want some of the credit when you have success, you’ve got to own it when you don’t. You can’t just say, ‘Boy, what a great scheme two weeks ago’ and then this week ‘It was a great scheme, we just didn’t execute.’

“Right now we’ve got too many people taking turns, each individual person, which puts you in a position to be really choppy. Because after that first completion, it wasn’t the same person that jumped offsides, that we had the errors with the play before. It’s going to look like that until we get it resolved collectively.”

