Anyone who believed Odell Beckham Jr. was going anywhere was sorely mistaken.

After rumors started to circulate that the Cleveland Browns were fielding calls about their star wide receiver, Cleveland general manager John Dorsey didn’t leave any room for the imagination with his response.

“That’s fake news,” Dorsey said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Here’s what Schefter reported in full:

Dorsey told ESPN he has not taken any trade calls on Beckham, is not interested in taking any calls and hasn’t even thought about trading him before the Oct. 29 deadline.

Anyone who is a fan of logic would have known as much, considering the Browns just traded for Beckham in the offseason and gave up quite the haul to get him. Cleveland sent a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and safety Jabrill Peppers — a former first-round pick — for OBJ. Trading him now in a reactionary move would almost surely not result in getting the same value back.

Odell Beckham Frustrated With Role in Browns Offense

Entering the game against the Seahawks, Beckham was going through the worst two-game stretch of career, catching just four balls in the last two games combined for 47 yards and no touchdowns. Through his first five games with the Browns, OBJ has 23 catches for 335 yards and one score.

While speaking to the media this week, Beckham let his displeasure be known on his lack of production and the subsequent result of not being able to have an impact on games.

“I hate losing, period. So anytime we lose and I don’t feel like I did anything to help win the game, I’m going to be frustrated. It’s just the bottom line. I’m a winner in my heart, and I hate losing”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield — who was dealing with his own set of struggles – said as much.

“He’s frustrated when he’s not getting the ball and we’re losing,” Mayfield said on Wednesday. “I mean, why not be? Because he feels like he could help us win if we get the ball in his hands. And when we’re winning, that’s the thing about it, he’s a team guy, he’s helping us win any way he can and he understands how teams are going to play him.“You can’t blame him. That’s one of the best receivers in the league and if he’s not getting the ball, he always has that in the back of his mind of ‘what if I did get the ball and changed this game.’”

Beckham has seen his target share go down every game, from 11 on opening week against the Titans to just six in a 31-3 Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Just deal with it,” Beckham said when asked about his lack of production. “It’s not really an easy answer. You just deal with it.”

Fellow Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said the Browns need to force feed Beckham, even if the defense knows what’s happening.

“We’ve definitely got to find a way to include him even more in the offense and be intentional with it,” Landry said. “It doesn’t matter if the defense knows it. We’ve got to be intentional with getting him the ball.”

Odell Beckham Celebrates Baker Mayfield’s Rushing TD

The Browns got some good news early when Mayfield rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to give his squad an early lead against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Beckham was quick to support his QB, pulling off Mayfield’s patented windmill arms celebration after the rushing TD. Check it out below.

Odell coming in doing Baker's windmill arms celebration after the TD 😂😂 @obj @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/rmXNQXzH2x — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 13, 2019

Beckham was involved early against the Seahawks, notching 5 catches for 82 yards in the first half, including an acrobatic 41-yard catch on the sideline.

Mayfield continued to struggle with turnovers, tossing a pair, but the Browns still held a two-point halftime lead, 20-18.

