Browns WR Rashard Higgins Vents Frustrations on Lack of Role

After missing time with a knee injury, Cleveland Browns veteran wide receiver Rashard Higgins has been healthy the last two weeks.

Despite that, Higgins has not seen a snap the last two games, most notably in a 32-28 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday where he suited up but did not get on the field. The week prior, he got in a full practice and felt healthy, but was not active against the 49ers.

Higgins expressed his frustration on Tuesday at practice.

“I just didn’t get in. I don’t know why. I was a little surprised,” Higgins said. “I felt like I was ready San Francisco game. Little frustrating. I feel like I’m somebody that Baker can rely on, and when I’m in the game I can make a difference. It’ll show next game.”

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has been progressively better each year with the team. He went from catching just six balls for just 77 yards his rookie season to 66 in his next two combined.

Last year, he caught a career high 39 passes for 572 yards and four touchdowns, showing off solid chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, which carried over to the preseason. He had 14 catches for 169 yards working with the first unit as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway sat out.

“I think it goes back to last year getting reps with (Higgins) in camp in the second team, just building chemistry with him and being able to talk to him all the time and just knowing exactly what you’re going to get out of him on every play,” Mayfield said after the team’s preseason opener.

Higgins said he asked for an explanation, but didn’t want to expand on what he received as an answer.

“I just didn’t get in,” he said.

Freddie Kitchens Says Rashard Higgins Not in ‘Doghouse’

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told the media that Higgins isn’t in his “doghouse” and acknowledged his frustrations. Kitchens said the situation just didn’t arise where he could get in the game, with second-year wide receiver Antonio Callaway functioning as the starter in the Browns’ three wide-receiver sets.

“Hig should have played some in the game, but the situation did not arise where he was in the game,” Kitchens said. “We were moving the ball with three wide and one tight end. We had a package of. . . I am not going to get into anything else, and we just did not use that package and did not feel like we needed to.”

Since returning from injury, Callaway has two catches for 22 yards and his most talked about play is a bobbled catch at the goal line against the 49ers that turning into an interception.

Joe Thomas Defends Rashard Higgins as a Teammate

It’s just a puzzling situation with Higgins, especially with some of the things that have been said by Kitchens that makes it seem like there’s more to the situation than he’s letting on.

“I think if he does what he is supposed to do, he can have an impact. If he lines up where he is supposed to, runs the right route and catches the ball, I think he can have a tremendous impact,” Kitchens said last week.

Joe Thomas, sensing that some rumors might be swirling, stepped up on Twitter on Tuesday in defense of his former teammate and the longest tenured Browns pass-catcher.

“[Rashard Higgins] is a good teammate, good player, and hard worker. I take what Freddie said about being inactive at face value: it was his first time back and he felt Callaway gave them better options against Seattle. I expect that to change next week”

Higgins, meanwhile, has left no doubt that he’s ready to get on the field.

“I’m ready for the Patriots, man. I really wish this wasn’t a bye week. I’m ready to play.”

