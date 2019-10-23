Celtics Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Sixers: Kemba Walker Among New Faces

It’s not often that teams talk about having fresh starts after earning the fourth-seed in the NBA Playoffs a year earlier.

But for the Boston Celtics, that is exactly what the start of the 2019-20 season will be about. Boston will sport a new look this season without the likes of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, riding a younger, more determined roster in what could be a turnaround season for coach Brad Stevens and company.

Here is the Celtics’ projected starting lineup for the season-opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Celtics Projected Starting Lineup vs Sixers

C– Enes Kanter

PF– Jayson Tatum

SF– Gordon Hayward

SG– Jaylen Brown

PG– Kemba Walker

It’s a smaller lineup, yes, but one that will outpace the taller Sixers lineup.

Kemba Walker is obviously the biggest name on the list. Acquired via a sign-and-trade with Charlotte that included a swap of Terry Rozier, Walker is expected to play big minutes in place of Kyrie Irving as well as be a locker-room leader for a group of talented younger players.

Third-year forward Jason Tatum is expected to play a key role while Gordon Hayward appears to finally be back to 100 percent following a gruesome leg injury in the season opener two years ago. Coupled with newly-extended Jaylen Brown in the opening rotation and defensive wizard Marcus Smart coming off the bench, the Celtics have a ton of talent in the backcourt.

But still, the frontcourt raises cause for concern. Boston elected to let Marcus Morris walk in free agency and traded Aaron Baynes to Phoenix. In their place, Enes Kanter was acquired along with French big Vincent Poirier. With Daniel Theis and Robert Williams expected to step into bigger roles this season, the Celtics will need to get production out of everyone to find success in this aspect of the game.

As of now, Kanter looks likely to start but don’t be surprised if either Williams or Theis battle to take over that role. Defensively, Poirier could be the surprise addition of the season. For his size, he has shown a strong ability to defend though it may take some time to adjust to the NBA.

Celtics Roster for the 2019-20 NBA Season

Here is a look at the current Celtics roster and depth chart, per Real GM.

C– Enes Kanter, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, Vincent Poirier, Tacko Fall (G-League)

PF– Jayson Tatum, Semi Ojeleye

SF– Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Grant Williams

SG– Marcus Smart, Brad Wanamaker, Javonte Green, Romeo Langford (injured)

PG– Kemba Walker, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters (G-League)

Unlike last season, Boston is loaded at center. An extra year for Williams to adjust to the level of play at the professional level could do wonders as his role expands for the season. Meanwhile, 7-foot-7 Tacko Fall will spend much of the season with the Maine Red Claws in the G-League but did show good movement in preseason play.

There aren’t a ton of options at forward behind Tatum, Brown, and Hayward that can eat up minutes. Grant Williams has shown potential to develop into a swing forward but it won’t generate immediate production. Meanwhile, Ojeleye didn’t look as encouraging this preseason and his shooting ability has diminished along with his defense.

At guard, Carsen Edwards could turn some heads this season. He made eight-straight three-pointers in a preseason game, moved the ball well, and displayed a sense of court vision not normally seen at his age and experience level.

VideoVideo related to celtics roster & starting lineup vs. sixers: kemba walker among new faces 2019-10-23T10:48:57-04:00

Brad Wanamaker could see an extended role this season without much of a logjam at the position. Meanwhile, Javonte Green was the surprise of the preseason for Boston and earned the final roster spot. He’ll likely see limited minutes but is more than capable of producing in short spurts.