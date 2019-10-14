Chicago Bears Injury Update: Trubisky Practices, Hicks Up in the Air

During the first day back from their bye week, the Chicago Bears had numerous updates on the players the team has missed due to various injuries over the past few games. The team welcomed several key players back to practice at Halas Hall today, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Bears coach Matt Nagy also elaborated on the injuries of a few key players, including Kyle Long, Akiem Hicks, and Trubisky. Here’s the latest on the Bears’ injury situation.

Mitchell Trubisky Throws for the First Time Since His Injury

While Nagy was non-committal regarding whether or not Trubisky would start, he did say that his QB1 threw the ball for the first time since getting injured in Week 4. Nagy said he thought Trubisky “looked good,” although his comments seemed to be a good sign for the Bears.

Bears HC Matt Nagy on Mitch Trubisky throwing at Monday's practice: "I thought he looked good." …Nagy won't commit to Trubisky playing vs. Saints. But if he looks good and there's no setback, there's every reason to expect MT10 will start. — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) October 14, 2019

The Bears will face a very tough 5-1 Saints team, and Trubisky still deserves the rest of the season to progress and show what he’s got. Nagy also noted that if Trubisky does start against the Saints Sunday, the quarterback will be game-ready. “You can’t tell somebody to be game ready and not get hit,” he said.

Matt Nagy says that if Mitch Trubisky is cleared to play, then he’s going to be ready to take a hit: "You can’t tell somebody to play a game and not get hit.” #Bears — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 14, 2019

Akiem Hicks’ Status is Still Up in the Air

When asked about Bears starting defensive lineman Akiem Hicks’ elbow injury, Nagy said that while he’s hopeful Hicks will return this season, he couldn’t be certain. He also noted that the team would be deciding over the next few days whether or not they would put Hicks on injured reserve.

Matt Nagy says they will decide in the next couple of days on whether or not to put Akiem Hicks on IR. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 14, 2019

The good news for the Bears defensive line here is that second-year standout Bilal Nichols, who has missed multiple games with a broken wrist, also returned to practice

Kyle Long is Out for the Season; Ted Larsen Returns

Matt Nagy also confirmed that Bears veteran guard Kyle Long was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list. While most feel this will be the end of Long’s career as a Bear, others feel Long may simply retire at the end of the season.

Gut feeling says this may be the end of his career. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) October 14, 2019

One interesting bit of news that was also revealed Monday afternoon was that Rashaad Coward took reps with the first team. While veteran guard Ted Larsen did return to practice, he is just two weeks fresh from a knee injury and will likely not be ready to go against the Saints Sunday.

Bears OL Rashaad Coward just said he practiced Monday as the first-string RG. Veteran OL Ted Larsen participated in practice, Matt Nagy said, but he is 15 days removed from a left knee injury. — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) October 14, 2019

Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel also returned to practice Monday, which isn’t that big of a surprise considering Gabriel had previously tweeted that he would be returning for the game against the Saints. “Can’t wait to play the game I love again,” Gabriel wrote.

Can’t wait to play the game I love again not gone lie bae I missed u so much I’ll be back next Sunday 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Taylor Gabriel (@TGdadon1) October 12, 2019

Kicker Eddy Pineiro, who has been battling a knee injury, also seems to have progressed nicely. He will be back on kickoff duties this Sunday, an indication his knee is back to 100%.

Eddy Pineiro scheduled to be back on kick off detail this Sunday. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) October 14, 2019

The Bears (3-2) need a win Sunday against the Saints to stay competitive in the NFC North. After losing veterans in Long and Hicks, the team will have to pull together and play together if they want to make a run.

