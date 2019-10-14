Chicago Bears Injury Update: Trubisky Practices, Hicks Up in the Air

During the first day back from their bye week, the Chicago Bears had numerous updates on the players the team has missed due to various injuries over the past few games. The team welcomed several key players back to practice at Halas Hall today, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Bears coach Matt Nagy also elaborated on the injuries of a few key players, including Kyle Long, Akiem Hicks, and Trubisky. Here’s the latest on the Bears’ injury situation.
Mitchell Trubisky Throws for the First Time Since His Injury
While Nagy was non-committal regarding whether or not Trubisky would start, he did say that his QB1 threw the ball for the first time since getting injured in Week 4. Nagy said he thought Trubisky “looked good,” although his comments seemed to be a good sign for the Bears.
The Bears will face a very tough 5-1 Saints team, and Trubisky still deserves the rest of the season to progress and show what he’s got. Nagy also noted that if Trubisky does start against the Saints Sunday, the quarterback will be game-ready. “You can’t tell somebody to be game ready and not get hit,” he said.
Akiem Hicks’ Status is Still Up in the Air
When asked about Bears starting defensive lineman Akiem Hicks’ elbow injury, Nagy said that while he’s hopeful Hicks will return this season, he couldn’t be certain. He also noted that the team would be deciding over the next few days whether or not they would put Hicks on injured reserve.
The good news for the Bears defensive line here is that second-year standout Bilal Nichols, who has missed multiple games with a broken wrist, also returned to practice
Kyle Long is Out for the Season; Ted Larsen Returns
Matt Nagy also confirmed that Bears veteran guard Kyle Long was placed on the season-ending injured reserve list. While most feel this will be the end of Long’s career as a Bear, others feel Long may simply retire at the end of the season.
One interesting bit of news that was also revealed Monday afternoon was that Rashaad Coward took reps with the first team. While veteran guard Ted Larsen did return to practice, he is just two weeks fresh from a knee injury and will likely not be ready to go against the Saints Sunday.
Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel also returned to practice Monday, which isn’t that big of a surprise considering Gabriel had previously tweeted that he would be returning for the game against the Saints. “Can’t wait to play the game I love again,” Gabriel wrote.
Kicker Eddy Pineiro, who has been battling a knee injury, also seems to have progressed nicely. He will be back on kickoff duties this Sunday, an indication his knee is back to 100%.
The Bears (3-2) need a win Sunday against the Saints to stay competitive in the NFC North. After losing veterans in Long and Hicks, the team will have to pull together and play together if they want to make a run.
READ NEXT: Leonard Floyd Among 5 Bears Defensive Storylines to Watch vs. Saints