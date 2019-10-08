Kicker Cody Parkey Signs With Titans: Bears Fans React

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey. The Titans waived kicker Cairo Santos, who went 0-4 against the Bills on Sunday.

Parkey officially signed with the Tennessee Titans Tuesday afternoon after it was announced on Monday that he would be heading to Tennessee. It is rumored he will make the veteran minimum, a $568,235 salary with a $455,294 cap hit. The Bears will see their dead cap hit be reduced by whatever amount Parkey makes for his salary this season, which won’t be much–but for those who still haven’t gotten over Parkey or his frequent misses is a Bears uniform, at least it’s something.

A veteran minimum contract for K Cody Parkey with the #Titans for the final 12 weeks carries a $568,235 salary & $455,294 cap figure. The #Bears dead cap hit will be reduced by as much salary as Parkey is paid in 2019. — Spotrac (@spotrac) October 8, 2019

Titans officially sign Cody Parkey, add Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins too https://t.co/cyZ0nUVBcB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 8, 2019

Parkey, best known for the kick Cris Collinsworth dubbed the “double doink,” hasn’t kicked in a game since January of this year when the Bears’ playoff hopes ended with his final kick of the season.

The Bears cut Parkey a few months after that, largely because he appeared on The Today Show to discuss the missed kick without notifying the team he was doing so.

Naturally, Twitter came alive to discuss the signing, and Bears fans, in particular, had a great deal to say about Parkey’s return to the NFL.

What’s the over/under for the number of doinks Cody Parkey will have the rest of the season? 🤔 — DaWindyCity Productions (@DawindycityP) October 7, 2019

WHAT….???? Cody Parkey has a job after that double doink? #Titans pic.twitter.com/0vw2kKsgMO — Bears Militia (@BearsMilitia) October 7, 2019

Pour one out for the state of Tennessee: https://t.co/OLNz3UpT3g — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) October 7, 2019

Mr "Doink" and "Doubledoink" @ChicagoBears Cody Parkey is back to sign with the @Titans . He was 23/30 FG attempts below par 77% in today's NFL (in 80's would be okay or just average) but 6 of those misses he hit the crossbar, Can he repeat lol?!https://t.co/G6GnRthBwD — Jim Pazdan (@JamesPazdan) October 8, 2019

Bears fans weren’t the only ones who had opinions, of course. Other media outlets and fans contributed additional commentary regarding the Parkey signing.

This Bears fan’s reaction to Cody Parkey signing with the Titans… pic.twitter.com/Ht4dz28GCi — Mike Danger (@akaMikeDanger) October 7, 2019

So the #Titans are doing the Cody Parkey experiment, huh? How long until Succop can come back? — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) October 7, 2019

Replacing Santos with Cody Parkey is like deciding to go to Long John Silver’s over Captain D’s. Both just horrible. Come on Titans — KP Frazier (@kpfrazier1984) October 7, 2019

“The Titans are signing Cody Parkey to take over as their new kicker” Bears fans: pic.twitter.com/L64nGpfAPk — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 7, 2019

Parkey’s One Season With Chicago Was Not Good…

Parkey’s longest field goal made with the Bears was from 50 yards, and his career-long is 54 yards. In 2018, Parkey hit the upright in at least three separate games (including the Bears’ playoff loss). He finished the season with a 76.7 field goal percentage (23-30), and he also missed three extra points.

Parkey’s range has never been an asset, but those who think the Bears parted ways with him because of his fateful playoff miss are mistaken. Parkey was 17-24 on kicks longer than 30 yards and 6-6 on chip shots from under 30. His inability to consistently boot anything over 45 yards had Bears fans and sports media on edge for most of the 2018 season.

While it’s often noted that the kick was ever-so-slightly tipped, more than one former NFL kicker noted that the tip was still Parkey’s fault. Former Vikings kicker Chris Kluwe and former Colts kicker Jay Feely both felt that the slight tip was the result of poor kicking mechanics by Parkey.

Yeah I just saw the side shot, it got very slightly touched at the line but that kick was doomed from the getgo. You can compare it to the one they used the timeout on – first one he plants the proper distance away, the miss he steps in too close which forces a sweeping motion. — Cassandra, Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) January 7, 2019

Did he tip it yes, but there wasn’t any penetration so that’s still on you as a kicker https://t.co/Rh6iXUBO77 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 7, 2019

The Bears became the topic of league scrutiny throughout the offseason when they resorted to multiple unconventional methods when searching for their new kicker. They ultimately chose Eddy Piñeiro, who has a big leg and showed it when he won the game for the Bears week 2 against the Broncos with a 58-yard field goal–a distance longer than any Parkey has ever made.

READ NEXT: Former Bears Pro Bowler Thinks Matt Nagy Should Make This Change Now