Kicker Cody Parkey Signs With Titans: Bears Fans React

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey. The Titans waived kicker Cairo Santos, who went 0-4 against the Bills on Sunday.
Parkey officially signed with the Tennessee Titans Tuesday afternoon after it was announced on Monday that he would be heading to Tennessee. It is rumored he will make the veteran minimum, a $568,235 salary with a $455,294 cap hit. The Bears will see their dead cap hit be reduced by whatever amount Parkey makes for his salary this season, which won’t be much–but for those who still haven’t gotten over Parkey or his frequent misses is a Bears uniform, at least it’s something.
Parkey, best known for the kick Cris Collinsworth dubbed the “double doink,” hasn’t kicked in a game since January of this year when the Bears’ playoff hopes ended with his final kick of the season.
The Bears cut Parkey a few months after that, largely because he appeared on The Today Show to discuss the missed kick without notifying the team he was doing so.
Naturally, Twitter came alive to discuss the signing, and Bears fans, in particular, had a great deal to say about Parkey’s return to the NFL.
Bears fans weren’t the only ones who had opinions, of course. Other media outlets and fans contributed additional commentary regarding the Parkey signing.
Parkey’s One Season With Chicago Was Not Good…
Parkey’s longest field goal made with the Bears was from 50 yards, and his career-long is 54 yards. In 2018, Parkey hit the upright in at least three separate games (including the Bears’ playoff loss). He finished the season with a 76.7 field goal percentage (23-30), and he also missed three extra points.
Parkey’s range has never been an asset, but those who think the Bears parted ways with him because of his fateful playoff miss are mistaken. Parkey was 17-24 on kicks longer than 30 yards and 6-6 on chip shots from under 30. His inability to consistently boot anything over 45 yards had Bears fans and sports media on edge for most of the 2018 season.
While it’s often noted that the kick was ever-so-slightly tipped, more than one former NFL kicker noted that the tip was still Parkey’s fault. Former Vikings kicker Chris Kluwe and former Colts kicker Jay Feely both felt that the slight tip was the result of poor kicking mechanics by Parkey.
The Bears became the topic of league scrutiny throughout the offseason when they resorted to multiple unconventional methods when searching for their new kicker. They ultimately chose Eddy Piñeiro, who has a big leg and showed it when he won the game for the Bears week 2 against the Broncos with a 58-yard field goal–a distance longer than any Parkey has ever made.
