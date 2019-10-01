Jerry Jones Puts Cowboys OC Kellen Moore on ‘Hottest Seat in Business’

Jerry Jones is doubling down on his offensive criticism.

After subtly taking aim at head coach Jason Garrett following Sunday’s tough loss to the Saints, the mercurial owner welcomed rookie coordinator Kellen Moore to the “hottest seat in the business.”

One that doesn’t care who you are, where you came from, or how you got here. One that shows no mercy regardless of which team signs your checks.

“The hottest seat, the one that is more likely to have the most criticism, is the offensive coordinator in the NFL,” Jones explained, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It’s the hottest seat in the business. Boy, when it doesn’t work and you don’t get the win, then get ready, they’re going to be coming for you as a coordinator. Kellen knows this. His head coach knows it. I know it. That still doesn’t mean now that you don’t come in there and improve on how you got ready to play. That game that we played against the Rams (in the playoffs) last year changed a lot of things for us, that’s when we decided that we wanted to do some of the things you’re seeing right now. It was that Rams game. You’re supposed to make adjustments when you don’t get it done.”

On the surface, Jerry appears to unfairly target Moore, who’s been nothing short of a revelation as a play-caller, replacing Scott Linehan and his archaic scheme. It was Dallas’ first offensive clunker following three weeks of chunk plays and touchdowns.

But his bigger-picture point harkens back to the old cliche: You’re a genius when it works and a goat when it doesn’t. And the Cowboys’ offense was nowhere to be found in the Superdome, failing to reach the end zone nor establish a consistent rhythm.

Moore dialed up early-down run after early-down run, no matter that New Orleans’ defensive line was dominating the trenches. It was about as uncreative as a script as you could concoct, and — surprise! — it contributed to Dallas’ inaugural defeat of 2019.

Suffice it to say, Jones doesn’t fault those who pleaded for more passing. In fact, he sympathizes with those who do.

“It is second-guessing and a legitimate second-guessing,” he said.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Blame Game

The Cowboys’ issues ran a lot deeper than one play or person, however. Take into consideration the many factors that acted as catalysts:

Superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott committed a (highly questionable) fumble and averaged roughly two yards per carry.

Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott was held without a TD while tossing an interception.

The offensive line created little push, consistently blown off the ball despite owning a massive talent advantage.

Dallas logged just 257 scrimmage yards; they were 4-for-11 on third downs and held the ball for only 23:56.

The Cowboys lost to a team down its Hall of Fame quarterback and allowed the Saints to beat them without crossing the goal line.

But the blame starts at the top, and the crap rolls downhill, collecting at Garrett’s feet, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones strongly indicated after the defeat.

“Obviously we’re very disappointed. … Let’s give them some credit. Their defense was the biggest concern for me coming in. They did a great job. They won a hard fought game. But they won it with a good scheme, good coaching,” Jones said, via The Athletic.

Jones Updates Smith, Gallup

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, the Cowboys’ general manager addressed two specific starters, injured left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and recovering wide receiver Michael Gallup (meniscus surgery). His feedback was predominantly positive ahead of Dallas’ upcoming home tilt versus the Packers.

Jones revealed that Smith is “unlikely” to suit up Sunday but shouldn’t miss much more time beyond that. He also cracked the door for Gallup, who hasn’t played since Week 2, to go against Green Bay, contingent on his practice efforts.

“We’ve just got to see how it goes out there (Wednesday) especially and just take a look at him,” Jones said, per the club’s official website.

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Seemingly Blames Jason Garrett for Cowboys Loss

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL