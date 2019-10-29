Cowboys Exploring Trade for Jamal Adams With Jets: [Report]

The Dallas Cowboys are exploring a potential trade with the New York Jets for stud safety Jamal Adams, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys are willing to pay the “massive” price to acquire Adams, but Dallas appears to have an interest in trading for the safety.

“Knowing the #Jets are open to dealing several of their big-name players, the #Cowboys have touched base with them on a possible deal for #Jets S Jamal Adams, sources say. He’s indicated he’s open to a move. Compensation would be massive,” Rapoport tweeted.

The Cowboys recently made a deal for Michael Bennett, but Dallas may not be done improving their roster. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted “anything is possible” on the trade deadline.

“We have consideration in the mill, this is when you do it,” Jones told 105.3 the Fan. “Anything is possible.”

Jamal Adams Reportedly Wants to Return Home to Play for the Cowboys

ESPN’s Ryan Clark said Jets’ S Jamal Adams would like to go home to Texas and play for the Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

ESPN’s Ryan Clark reported that he spoke with Adams and the Dallas native noted that his preference would be to play for the Cowboys. We will see if the Cowboys are willing to meet the Jets’ asking price at the deadline. ESPN’s Todd Archer compared a potential deal for Adams with last year’s move to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper noting trading for the safety comes with a “steep price.”

The Cowboys are among the teams the New York Jets have reached out to regarding safety Jamal Adams, according to multiple sources. The Cowboys have had discussions about their second mammoth trade in two years, with Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders the first. Adams, who went to high school in Carrollton, Texas, would be another boost to the defense with the other trade acquisitions Robert Quinn and Michael Bennett, but would come at a much steeper price.

The Cowboys Look to Be Buyers at the Trade Deadline

From our pre-Trade Deadline show: The #Cowboys are in talks with the #Jets on S Jamal Adams, but NYJ is asking for "a lot." Duh. pic.twitter.com/9CQhg7QR67 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2019

Dallas appears to be a buyer at the trade deadline, while the Jets are sellers given their dismal start to the season. Rapoport reported that Adams is open to finding a new team. Earlier this week, Adams admitted to being frustrated with the Jets’ lack of success on the field.

“We’re 1-6 man, it’s been three years,” Adams explained to the Jets website. “It’s frustrating, that’s all. I just want to win. I will get it fixed. All we can do is just put our head down and stick together. At the end of the day, there has to come a time when enough is enough. That’s all we can focus on right now.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets are listening to inquiries about all their players, including star running back Le’Veon Bell. The Jets already traded defensive tackle Leonard Williams to their neighbors. Schefter reported the Cowboys also had interest in Williams before making a move with the Patriots for Bennett.

The Cowboys were among the teams that called about Williams and expressed interest, but then they traded for former New England defensive lineman Michael Bennett, taking them out of the mix for Williams.

Jerry Jones Considers the Cowboys a Super Bowl Contender

Jerry Jones tells @1053thefan the Cowboys need to improve to become Super Bowl contenders. pic.twitter.com/NpFEVoc5se — RADIO.COM Sports (@RDCSports) October 29, 2019

Despite the team’s inconsistent play during the first half of the season, Jones believes the Cowboys have the talent to be a Super Bowl contender. The Cowboys owner admitted that their play on the field has not been enough so far to make this a reality.

“I think this team has the potential to be a Super Bowl contender, but I don’t think that the way we have played so far will get us there,” Jones said, per 105.3 the Fan. “I think we got a chance to get in the playoffs. If we do, and we’re healthy, I think we’ve got a chance to advance.”