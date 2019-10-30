Davante Adams Back at Packers Practice Ahead of Chargers

The Green Bay Packers weren’t among the contenders that traded for a new playmaker before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but they did return one to the practice field.

Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams was running routes and going through individual drills again Wednesday after being sidelined more than a month with a turf toe injury he suffered Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The two-time Pro Bowler had racked up 378 yards on just 25 catches before getting knocked out with more than 10 minutes left in his fourth game of the season.

Is that…is that Davante Adams’ music? pic.twitter.com/6xcUxYNpnl — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 30, 2019

Afterward, head coach Matt LaFleur said Adams “did a nice job” and will continue to be evaluated throughout the week, but he is still considered day-to-day for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“When he’s ready to go, he’ll be ecstatic,” LaFleur said via Demovsky.

The Packers (7-1) have wins over all of their NFC North rivals and are entering the second half of the 2019 season poised for a deep playoff run, making the possibility of their star wideout’s return all the more timely. They will walk into their second straight AFC road game when they take on the Chargers (3-5) in Week 9 after knocking off the top-dog Kansas City Chiefs last Monday night.

Life Without Davante Adams

Since losing the game in which Adams was injured, the Packers have broken off on a four-game winning streak and emerged as one of the top three favorites to win this season’s Super Bowl. That they have done it all without their No. 1 receiver is impressive, but let’s not kid ourselves — the Packers are about to get much, much better.

Green Bay’s favorite Aarons — Rodgers and Jones — have carried the offensive load during his absence with record-setting performances. Jones just Wednesday was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this month, while Rodgers’ six-touchdown performance against the Oakland Raiders in Week 7 saw him also earn the weekly honor.

The receiver situation, though, has been something of a guessing game.

Unlike when Adams is playing and commanding the most of Rodgers’ attention, the Packers passing game has made use of five wideouts, three tight ends, three tailbacks and a fullback. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has shown up for some big catches, as has Geronimo Allison, but both have disappeared in some games as well. Jones, actually, sits third on the team’s receiving list with 355 yards and has led the position in two of four games without Adams.

.@tae15adams was back practicing for the #Packers. His toe appears to be improving, and his hand(s) seem to still work just fine. pic.twitter.com/sMkTKcFxrR — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) October 30, 2019

Adams was in the middle of a career game with 10 catches for 180 yards against the Eagles before getting injured, making for his second 100-yard performance of the season and falling in line with expectations after a career-best 2018 season. He shined last year in his full-season debut as the team’s No. 1 even as the Packers struggled. While it might take a game or two for him to fully find his step, his outlook as an every-game threat remains unchanged.

If Adams Plays, He is a Must-Start in Fantasy

Look for further status updates as Sunday gets closer, but any sign that Adams will play is a good one for both the Packers and fantasy football owners. Rodgers will, no doubt, aim to get him back into the feel of things with regular targets, and it may not take much time for him do exactly that. He might even catch his long-awaited first touchdown of the season.

If you’re looking for fantasy advice on the Packers’ star wideout in Week 9, here’s the only thing you need to know: The only reasonable place for a healthy Adams is in your starting lineup.

