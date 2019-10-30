Nationals’ Dave Martinez Ejected for Arguing in World Series [VIDEO]

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/AZ23MusrNN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the middle of the seventh inning of World Series Game 6. Martinez had to be restrained by a Nationals assistant as he charged after the umpire prior to the bottom of the seventh.

The play that Martinez was arguing involved Trea Turner who was called out for impeding the first baseman from catching the ball. It was later reviewed but the call was upheld. Martinez was not thrown out of the game when he initially went out to argue the call. Things escalated after the Nationals’ third out as Martinez went back out to argue with the umpire once again.

It was not an ideal situation for the manager who had a heart procedure earlier this season. After the procedure took place, Martinez admitted to being “scared” about his health.

“I was scared,” Martinez told the Washington Times. “I can tell you that. When I started getting those chest pains, I didn’t know what it was. I never experienced anything like that before. I keep myself in good health. It was scary. I wanted to leave the hospital right away.”

Martinez Opted Not to Criticize the Officiating After Game 5

The Nationals also appeared to be on the wrong side of a few calls in Game 5. After the game, Martinez was asked about the officiating, but the manager opted not to criticize the umpire.

“I will not ever sit here and criticize an umpire,” Martinez said, per CBS Sports. “I’ve known Lance for a very long time and he’s really good. And that’s all I’m going to say about it. I’m not going to sit here — I know there were some choice words but that’s just in the heat of the moment.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan offered his analysis of the controversy by emphasizing that it was a poor throw.

“Here’s the biggest problem with that call: If Brad Peacock doesn’t make a bad throw to first base, Yuli Gurriel isn’t stretched into the baseline. If he’s not stretched into the baseline, Trea Turner doesn’t run into him. So … you penalize Turner for a crap Peacock throw? Huh?” Passan tweeted.