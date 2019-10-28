Kenyan Drake Trade: Cardinals Add Depth to Injured Backfield

The injuries in the Cardinals backfield are adding up. Arizona added depth to the running back position on Monday, acquiring Kenyan Drake from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The trade further clouds the injury status of current Cardinals RBs David Johnson and Chase Edmonds. Johnson missed Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with an ankle injury and isn’t expected to play in Arizona’s next game on Thursday night against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Meanwhile, Chase Edmonds is also in danger of missing Thursday night’s game with a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Saints.

The #AZCardinals have traded for #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, handing Miami a conditional 6th round pick in 2020 that can become a 5th rounder, source said. Given injuries to David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, AZ jumped in this morning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

