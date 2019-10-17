Drew Lock’s Injury: When Will the Broncos QB Return?

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock has yet to make his NFL debut as he continues to recover from a thumb injury. Prior to the season, the Broncos placed Lock on injured reserve, but John Elway emphasized in August that it did not mean the quarterback would not play this season.

“It’s not a year off for him,” Elway told the Denver Post. “He’s going to be able to do everything other than being on the football field. And he’ll be able to work on his own and do some different things there, too. I expect him to continue to work hard and get a good feel with everything and keep learning with the offense, understand what he’s doing there and be right in the middle of everything.”

Lock’s rehab is currently ahead of schedule and the quarterback is eligible to play as soon as Week 9, per the Denver Post. The Broncos also have three weeks to decide if they will place the rookie quarterback on injured reserve for the entire season.

“It’s just about getting the strength and flexibility back,” Lock noted to the Denver Post. “Those are my two main goals throughout every day, and there’s no pain when I do those (thumb) exercises, so that makes me feel good about it.”

Lock Is Expected to Return to Practice in Week 8

Broncos QB Drew Lock is brace-free on his right hand now. His reps on the field pre-game in L.A. were the first time he's thrown since spraining his thumb. "Felt really good," he said. https://t.co/reVvK31JB5 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 8, 2019

The rookie quarterback is expected to return to the practice field during Week 8, per 9 News’ Mike Klis. Lock is joined by Theo Riddick and Jake Butt on the injured list.

“Did not see Drew Lock, Theo Riddick or Jake Butt at practice today so they’re potential activation clock does not start. Likely to practice next week along with Tim Patrick. Only two can be activated,” Klis tweeted.

The Broncos Could Have a QB Dilemma If Lock Is Activated

The big question for the Broncos is whether they will activate Lock and if the rookie has a legitimate chance to play this season. Joe Flacco has been the starter since coming over from the Ravens, but the Broncos are just 2-4 this season. If Denver continues their winning streak, it could determine if the Broncos will keep Lock on the sideline for the rest of the season.

If the playoffs eventually become out of reach, it will be interesting to see if the Broncos will give Lock a chance to close out the season, or if Flacco will still line up under center. The Denver Post’s Ryan Halloran called an immediate switch from Flacco to Lock “unlikely.”