Carson Wentz Tweets Special Message to Pat Mahomes [LOOK]

When Patrick Mahomes went down hard Thursday night after an ill-advised sneak, everyone held their collective breaths. It didn’t look good.

Mahomes, already nursing a bad ankle, was trying to pick up a first down near the goal line on a 4th-and-1 play. Why Chiefs coach Andy Reid called a quarterback sneak there is another debate. But Mahomes had to be helped up by teammates and carried off the field as the 24-year-old winced in pain. He walked into the locker room for further evaluation under his own power. Soon after, the Chiefs ruled their starting quarterback out for the game.

The way-too-early prognosis is that Mahomes dislocated his knee cap and the injury can possibly be treated with a brace and no surgery. However, it all depends on the extent of damage the MRI shows. He could also be forced to have season-ending surgery in a worst-case scenario. Whatever the outcome — tests will confirm tomorrow — it was nice to see so many NFL players show their support and send prayers to Mahomes on social media.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was one of the first to send well-wishes to Mahomes. He responded to a tweet from Deshaun Watson saying “Praying my bro @PatrickMahomes is straight!” To which Wentz re-tweeted with the comment: “likewise.”

It was a true symbol of brotherhood as football’s quarterback fraternity showered Mahomes with support, guys like Wentz, Watson and Russell Wilson.

Praying for you bro. 🙏🏾 @PatrickMahomes — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 18, 2019

Twitter Shows Up to Poke Fun at Andy Reid

Coaches probably shouldn’t be attempting sneaks with injured franchise quarterbacks, right? Yet that’s exactly what Andy Reid did when he asked Pat Mahomes to pick up a yard on a bum ankle.

Whether that call costs him the season remains to be seen. But it did send Twitter into a crazy tailspin, filled with an assortment of critical, contemplative and hilarious comments. In fact, “Andy Reid” was trending at one point.

Some called for him to summon Nick Foles.

Andy Reid has only one contact in his phone pic.twitter.com/jb7O1TIZ2P — Jimmy (@_JimmyMcCormick) October 18, 2019

Some wanted to roast him for calling that play.

His ankle injury was on his left ankle so he would favor his right leg more to avoid further injury. It was a dumb ass play call that resulted in a worse injury. But hey, it is Andy Reid calling the plays. — Smittyboy (@Smittyboy_1977) October 18, 2019

Some were suggesting he call Colin Kaepernick.

If Patrick Mahomes is out for the season, and hopefully he's fine, this could be Colin Kaepernick's best chance to get a job in the NFL. Andy Reid has the guts to do it. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 18, 2019

Some praised his previous work with backups.

There is no head coach in my lifetime I would rather see with a backup quarterback than Andy Reid. Detmer/Feeley in 2002, Garcia in 2006, Feeley in 2007, Kolb in 2009/2010, Young in 2011, Foles in 2012. All played well. (Detmer/McMahon in 2005 an exception.) — Bryn Swartz (@eaglescentral) October 18, 2019

One person even accused Reid of having money on the game.

Andy Reid has 5k on the under right? Only reason I can come up with for why he would risk his mvp qb like that. — Winston (@WinstonTBoogie) October 18, 2019

A funny thing did happen as the frantic responses kept coming in, the Chiefs started winning. And winning big. They took a commanding 27-6 lead and backup Matt Moore was running an efficient offense. Go figure. Maybe Reid is the quarterback whisperer after all.

Did the ‘Madden Curse’ Strike Down Another Player?

The myth of the “Madden Curse” goes back more than 25 years and eerily strikes at the worst possible moment. Pat Mahomes was the unfortunate cover boy on this year’s Madden NFL video-game title and fell victim to injury on Thursday night. That means 17 of the 23 football players that have appeared on the game’s cover have endured troubling or injury-ending seasons. Ironically, Antonio Brown was last year’s cover boy.

Don't tell me the Madden curse isn't real pic.twitter.com/z1GsJkFnqM — Zachary Best (@zacharybest) October 18, 2019

Mahomes might be fine. There was rampant speculation after the game that he might not need surgery, but that could all change in a heartbeat. Remember, the “Madden Curse” is real and waiting to strike again.

