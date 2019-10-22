Former Bengals Legend Sticks Up for Eagles’ Carson Wentz

Did you know Chad Johnson was an Eagles fan? The things you learn in the middle of a disappointing season.

The former wide receiver once known as “Chad Ocho Cinco” chimed in on Twitter to defend both the Eagles’ receiving corps and quarterback Carson Wentz following their 37-10 beatdown in Dallas. Johnson, who hasn’t played football since 2011, has apparently been a longtime Eagles fan. He took time out of his busy schedule to send a “guarantee” the Eagles receivers would play better against Chicago.

Eagles fans, we’ve been through this before & I’ve never steered you wrong, as a former receiver i guarantee (our) receiving core/p plays extremely well against the Bears, remember this tweet‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 21, 2019

Not sure why Johnson signaled out the Bears over this week’s game in Buffalo, but don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

I am a fan football fan & love all receivers regardless of team, the work will be put in & i guarantee a different outcome in the Eagles aerial attack https://t.co/a3ea1b6zo9 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Johnson chided a jilted Eagles fan who felt a need to criticize Wentz’s poor play after praising his pocket presence and footwork to extend plays.

You got too much dip on your chip, Wentz is the future and fits the mold for your prototypical drop back passing QB who also happens to have adequate pocket presence & footwork to extend plays. https://t.co/fUgbob0JZB — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 21, 2019

Johnson flirted with signing with the Eagles as recently as 2018 when he jokingly declared that “I’m in shape, literally ALWAYS open & faster than everyone there, don’t need a contract just access to WiFi.” Obviously, the team never took him up on the generous offer.

@Eagles I’m in shape, literally ALWAYS open & faster than everyone there, don’t need a contract just access to WiFi. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 17, 2018

Patriots Get Mohamed Sanu, No Trades for Eagles

On the same day the Eagles made inconsequential moves to acquire two defensive tackles — Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins — off other team’s practice squads, New England went out and got a difference-maker at wide receiver.

That’s right, the undefeated Patriots upgraded their receiving corps by adding Mohamed Sanu for a second-round draft pick. Sanu has been one of the best slot receivers in the NFL since 2016.

The Patriots are receiving Mohamed Sanu for a 2nd-round pick. Sanu has secured the fourth-most yards from the slot since 2016. https://t.co/WFJkZonJKt pic.twitter.com/XDrr6xnNPF — PFF (@PFF) October 22, 2019

What does all this mean for the struggling Eagles? It means the clock is ticking on any potential move, with the trade deadline locked in for Oct. 29.

Heavy.com has outlined the possibilities at the receiver position after presenting trade scenarios for everyone from A.J. Green to Odell Beckham Jr. to Emmanuel Sanders. It’s not too late.

Sanders seems to be the most logical fit at this point, with the 2-5 Broncos looking to be big-time sellers at the deadline. The 33-year-old receiver is in a contract year, so this would be similar to what the Eagles did last year by acquiring Golden Tate. Are they willing to part with a coveted draft pick? The price tag is rumored to be either a second or third-rounder.

Emmanuel Sanders Perfect Fit for Eagles

GM Howie Roseman should at least make a phone call to Denver for Emmanuel Sanders. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

As losses pile up in Denver, the Broncos are likely to be open to listening to offers for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, sources told ESPN. There are enough teams expected to be in the wide receiver market in the days leading up to the Oct. 29 trade deadline — including the Panthers, Patriots, Eagles, 49ers and others — and Sanders could be on the block.

Remember, Roseman has gone on record as saying he always pursues talent to improve the roster. But not at the cost of mortgaging the future.

“We’re not just trying to collect talent, we’re trying to build a team,” Roseman said in September. “And with that, you can’t always have everything exactly that you want, especially because we want to have a team that’s competing for championships this year, for sure, but also going forward.”

