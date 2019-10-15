Connor Barwin Announces NFL Retirement in Emotional Farewell [LOOK]

On the eve of his 33rd birthday, Connor Barwin announced his retirement from the NFL in an emotional Instagram post. The former Eagles pass-rusher thanked all his coaches, teammates, family and fans.

Barwin, who spent four impactful years in Philadelphia, was a fan favorite from the day he landed in the Eagles’ nest. He was a constant fixture in the community, via his Make The World Better Foundation, and earned the cleverly appropriate nickname “Street Eagle.” Why was he called that? Because he was a real Eagle working to make a difference in Philly’s mean streets.

“My parents always had me involved in the community, always involved in the neighborhood,” Barwin told Heavy back in June. “I lived at the playground as a kid. I woke up and ran with my basketball to the playground and would be there all day playing basketball and then when the lights came on it was time to come home.”

The linebacker-defensive end hybrid calls it a career after playing for 10 years and making stops in four different cities, including Philadelphia, Houston, Los Angeles and New York. He will leave the game with 56.5 sacks and 77 tackles for loss, plus one interception, in 142 games played. Barwin certainly left his mark on the league.

Connor Barwin Was Trying to Return for Super Bowl Ring

The one thing that long eluded Connor Barwin was a Super Bowl ring. He appeared in six total playoff games and never advanced further than the divisional round. Barwin had been trying to join a contender prior to the start of the 2019 regular season, specifically the Philadelphia Eagles, but no team would bring him into training camp.

“I’m trying to come back and play for the Eagles,” Barwin told Heavy back in June. “I’m training right now and I’ve talked to [Eagles GM] Howie [Roseman] and they’re going to see if they need any depth on the edge.”

Barwin maintains an office and residence in Philadelphia where he runs his charity foundation called Make The World Better. He had promised his family that he would retire after 12 NFL seasons, maybe sooner. The latter has won out.

“I told my family that no matter what I’m going to stop at 12 [seasons],” Barwin said. “This could be the last one, or maybe one more. But I’m done at 12. That’s the hard number.”

Huge Outpouring of Love for Barwin on Social Media

Once the news of Connor Barwin’s retirement started making the rounds, the congratulations came pouring in like heavy rain. The former Eagle seemed to be beloved everywhere he went by both peers and adversaries. Several celebrity athletes posted messages on his Instagram wall, including: J.J. Watt, LeSean McCoy, Evan Engram, Brian Cushing, Andre Whitworth and Olivier Vernon, along with community leaders and reporters.

Barwin’s best friend is Jason Kelce, but the Eagles center had not posted any message as of late Monday night. He’ll surely share some thoughts and funny stories about his buddy tomorrow at Eagles practice. The two had been spotted working out together over the summer at Temple University and Kelce accompanied Barwin on stage when the city of Philadelphia honored him with the Magis Award.

It was definitely a thrilling and wild ride for Barwin. The burly ex-football player will concentrate his energies on empowering the community and raising awareness for the less fortunate through charity work. Good luck, Connor!

