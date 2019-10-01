DeSean Jackson Injury Update: Receiver Looking Shaky for Week 5

DeSean Jackson’s official status for Sunday remains up in the air. It certainly sounds the Eagles will err on the side of caution with their speedy receiver.

According to Olivia Schaller of PhiladelphiaEagles.com, Jackson at best looks shaky for suiting up for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the Jets. The deep threat has missed the past two games after injuring his abdomen early in the first quarter in Atlanta. Making matters worse, Jackson hasn’t logged any practice reps since the injury.

Remember, Jackson didn’t travel with the Eagles to Green Bay for last Thursday’s game. He stayed behind in Philadelphia to rehab his nagging abdomen injury while giving his fractured finger a few extra days to heal. The non-dominant ring finger is still in a splint from the preseason.

DeSean Jackson didn’t travel with the team to GB & instead spent yesterday rehabbing his abdomen injury. Jackson’s absence also gives his broken finger, suffered prior to week 1 & is still in a splint, time to heal. No word yet on if he has a chance of playing week 5. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/YDwe6G5pIR — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) September 27, 2019

Carson Wentz Fourth-Best Quarterback in Football

According to the stats gurus at Pro Football Focus, Carson Wentz has been the NFL’s fourth-best quarterback through the first four weeks. Wentz’s current stats project out to 3,852 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has gone 88-of-145 for 963 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions so far this season. His receivers also lead the league in dropped passes with 12 total.

“I think every week Carson’s played really well and played at a high level and played winning football,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh told reporters Monday. “To go on the road like that and to play the way that he did, again, another efficient day on third down, and play the way that he did in the red zone, some of the throws that he made down there, getting to his secondary receivers and things like that, I thought he played really well, very efficiently and very in control of his game.”

Miles Sanders Gaining Confidence in Eagles Offense

Following his two-fumble performance versus Detroit, Miles Sanders answered the bell last week. The rookie running back turned 11 carries into 72 yards.

“We obviously have a lot of confidence in Miles. It was great to see him have a productive game like he did, and he got us a spark there on the kickoff return,” offensive coordinator Mike Groh told reporters. “In the last two weeks you’ve seen him adjust to that and life in the NFL and the speed of the game and stick his foot in the ground and get his shoulders going towards the goal line. He has made some great runs.”

Sanders now has 45 touches for 178 yards while making six catches for 84 yards. The fleet-footed runner is searching for his first NFL touchdown after having one called back in Week 1 due to a bogus holding penalty.