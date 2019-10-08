Is Donald Trump Cheering for the Vikings over the Eagles?

Donald Trump placed a congratulatory phone call to Kirk Cousins Sunday. The President was impressed with the Minnesota Vikings’ 28-10 win over the New York Giants.

If that seems odd, it shouldn’t. Cousins admitted to playing a round of golf with Trump in 2017 and the quarterback made sure to clear himself of any political bias. Now it appears the two may have a budding friendship building. According to Minnesota’s CBS affiliate WCCO-TV, Trump called Cousins after his two-touchdown performance this past weekend. The Vikings later confirmed the conversation happened.

A spokesperson for the team confirmed that Trump phoned Cousins to “briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York.” The call came following Sunday’s 28-10 victory against the New York Giants. Trump is planning a visit to Minnesota later this week, for a “Keep America Great” rally scheduled to take place at Target Center in Minneapolis Thursday evening. According to a source, the two briefly discussed the rally, but Cousins will not be attending. The team said the focus of the call was not the rally.

The Eagles travel to Minneapolis to battle the Vikings Sunday to renew the latest chapter in their growing rivalry. Two seasons ago, Philadelphia beat Minnesota en route to winning the Super Bowl.

The Vikings got a small token of revenge last year when they beat the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Then again, it was the fact the Vikings lost to the Bears in Week 17 that allowed the Eagles to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card last season.

All the ways Minnesota has gifted the #Eagles the last few years entering Sunday's Vikings game: pic.twitter.com/PX2Zm3CAgD — Cody Benjamin (@CodyJBenjamin) October 8, 2019

Eagles Turned Down Trump’s White House Invitation

It was the greatest invitation never sent out. After the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, several players came out and emphatically declared they wouldn’t be going to the White House to attend any kind of ceremony. Donald Trump immediately took to Twitter to tell everyone that he had never invited the team to the White House and that he wasn’t planning to. Then, in a reverse course, Trump made it perfectly clear that the Eagles were “disinvited.”

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

The move was harshly criticized and debated by both sides of the political fence. Former Eagles receiver Torrey Smith called it a “cowardly act” and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the “President is not a true patriot.”

“The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great. Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to a historic victory this year,” Kenney said in a statement, via CNN. “Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend.”

Kirk Cousins Went Golfing with Donald Trump

Kirk Cousins took some heat for accepting an invitation to play a round of golf with Donald Trump in 2017. Cousins was the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins at the time and Trump was feuding with the NFL over his criticisms of players protesting during the national anthem. It was a no-win situation for all involved.

To his credit, Cousins didn’t hide from the experience. He embraced it and talked openly about wanting to golf with any former president, either Democrat or Republican. He also called Trump a “normal guy” who was extremely easy to talk to.

“Great experience,” Cousins told the Washington Post. “I didn’t ever think that would happen. Had a good enough time that if there’s any former presidents in the D.C. area that want to give me a call, I’d love to meet them at one of the courses around here. I know lots of them are members at these courses and I’m not, so I’d love to get on and get to meet them. Republican, Democrat, left, right, I’d love an invite.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target