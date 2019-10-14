Eagles Coach Boldly Guarantees Victory over Cowboys [WATCH]

Doug Pederson’s team looked totally unprepared Sunday in Minnesota. It won’t happen next week, not if the Eagles want to control their own destiny.

The head coach boldly predicted the Eagles would go down to Dallas and beat the reeling Cowboys. His team could take over sole possession of first place in the NFC East with a win. Right now both squads are coming off tough losses and hold 3-3 records. Pederson told Sportsradio 94 WIP the Eagles will be ready to go.

“I know the sky is falling outside. It’s falling and I get that and the fans are reeling just a little bit. We’re going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East,” Pederson told the station. “We’re going to control our own destiny and be right where we need to be.”

Pederson: "I know the sky is falling outside. It's falling and I get that and the fans are real. We're going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we're gonna win that football game and when we do we're in first place in the NFC East." 🦅#On94WIP🎙️ pic.twitter.com/m13eW31NPZ — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 14, 2019

“Has it been perfect, beautiful and all that? No. All we got to do is try to be 1-0 this week, beat the Dallas Cowboys, and we’re in first place,” Pederson said. “They’re reeling too. They’re struggling too. They dropped their last three games so this will be an exciting football game.”

Cowboys May Be Without Star Receiver Amari Cooper

The Cowboys lost 24-22 to the Jets Sunday in painful fashion. Despite being down 21-9 heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas rallied and almost came all the way back to notch the win. The Cowboys were one two-point conversion away from tying the game but the pass fell incomplete to Jason Witten. Some thought the refs should have thrown a flag for pass interference on the play.

Per source Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is in “pretty significant pain” as a result of the quad injury he suffered at Jets today. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 13, 2019

Either way, the Cowboys lost and remain tied for first place with the Eagles. The two will square off on Sunday Night Football in Dallas. Remember, the Cowboys swept the season series last year. But the Cowboys might be without their star wide receiver Amari Cooper who suffered a thigh bruise against New York. According to Pro Football Talk, Cooper was in “pretty significant pain.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target