Doug Pederson Offers ‘Eye-Opening’ Advice for Phillies Manager Joe Girardi

Coaching in Philadelphia isn’t easy. The fans and media are always pounding at the front door.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson knows this better than anyone. He went from a questionable hire to a Super Bowl champion back to a guy that can’t win without his old offensive coordinator. He’s firmly on the see-saw. On Monday, Pederson was asked if he had any advice for new Phillies manager Joe Girardi as he embarks on a journey in his new city. His cautionary tale: keep your eyes wide open.

“I would say that be open, be honest with everybody, the fans, with the media. And eyes wide open,” Pederson told reporters. “But wish him the best of luck and looking forward to meeting him.”

Pederson, who was hired in 2016 after serving as Eagles quarterback in 1999, had a smile on his face. But his words could be prophetic, even for a skipper of Girardi’s pedigree. Remember, he guided the Yankees to a World Series championship in 2009. Girardi compiled a record of 910-710 while coaching in the New York pressure cooker.

“Not much advice, I don’t think, for him and his track record and what he’s done and accomplished as a manager, it’s great for the City of Philadelphia,” Pederson added. “It’s great for the Phillies to get a man of his stature and his track record.”

Doug Pederson Hinted at Move for Defensive Tackle

Doug Pederson was asked directly whether the Eagles would make a move ahead of the trade deadline. The coach said he didn’t want anyone putting his words in his mouth, then seemed to indicate they might trade for a defensive tackle. On Monday, the team acquired a defensive end when they sent a fourth-round pick in 2021 over to Cleveland for Genard Avery.

Pederson was speaking in hypotheticals but the amount of injuries at defensive tackle make that a position of need. The Eagles have already lost Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway for the season, with Tim Jernigan working his way back from a serious foot injury. The team signed two guys — Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins — off the street last week and played them both extensively against Buffalo.

“I look at our injury situation and who is coming back and where we are,” Pederson said. “Obviously you put words in my mouth a little bit, but you can point to — you can say, okay, D-tackle with the amount of injuries we’ve had there. You look at that.”

Trade Conversations Ongoing with GM Howie Roseman

The NFL trade deadline arrives today at 4 p.m. Will the Eagles make a move? All signs point to yes, to quote the Magic 8-Ball.

In the meantime, it’s all speculation and several players have been linked to Philadelphia. The most notable names include Darius Slay, Chris Harris, Robby Anderson, A.J. Green, Rashard Higgins and Patrick Peterson.

“This team is starting to gel and come together, and so if we can add a piece, I think it’s great,” said head coach Doug Pederson. “If we don’t add a piece, I think it’s great because of the guys in the locker room and I think that’s a credit to those men.”

