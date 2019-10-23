Doug Pederson Reveals Possibility of Eagles Making Blockbuster Trade

Everyone had an opinion on if and when the Eagles might make a trade. Now Doug Pederson has chimed in.

The hopeful head coach confirmed that he has had conversations with GM Howie Roseman about possibly adding a piece. He wouldn’t elaborate on specific players or positions but pointed to the Eagles’ injuries as problem areas, particularly along the defensive line.

“As you guys know, and it’s kind of a redundant answer, but we’re always going to look to add value and talent and depth,” Pederson told reporters Wednesday. “We understand our injury situation, especially at defensive line. So if we just start there, let’s say, and look and see what’s available, see what we can do.”

Of course, the tight-lipped leader also attempted to temper expectations by reminding everyone that a blockbuster deal doesn’t appear imminent. They’ll do whatever makes the most sense for the football team.

Doug Pederson on how the collaboration works between him and Howie Roseman #Eagles Trade deadline is next week pic.twitter.com/TcRJcJga4N — Dave Uram (@MrUram) October 23, 2019

“I think Howie and I are on the same page,” Pederson said. “He sees the same injuries that we see, and he knows the bind that we’re in at certain positions.

“He’s constantly, with his team of guys, working to find players that are out there, whether they’re on other team’s practice rosters or with the trade deadline coming up, if it’s through that, whatever it might be.”

Injury Updates: DeSean Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway Out

It was a stretch to think either DeSean Jackson or Hassan Ridgeway would play this week. The Eagles have been calling them “week-to-week.”

On Wednesday, Jackson was on the practice field running as part of his rehab. He did not take part in team drills and isn’t expected to play. Pederson disputed a claim that the team should have put him on IR after Week 2.

DeSean Jackson not practicing, but working on the side like Doug said earlier. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/XLqnyP4g0A — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) October 23, 2019

“He’s right where we expected him to be at this time,” the coach said. “IR would’ve put him, I don’t know, eight weeks or so out, but he’s right where he needs to be. He’s getting close.”

Meanwhile, Ridgeway may be out longer than expected. The defensive tackle is nursing a nasty ankle injury and won’t play in Buffalo. The team inked two new defensive tables this week in Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins.

“We’re down to really one guy with Fletcher [Cox],” Pederson said. “We had to make a couple moves there. It’s all part of the process, so I would expect both those guys to play.”