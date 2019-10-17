Former Eagles LB Slams Dak Prescott, Calls Carson Wentz ‘Exotic Car’

There’s nothing wrong with a good, reliable SUV. Soccer moms love them. But in a high-speed chase, you better have a sports car.

That was the outside-the-box analogy a TV personality made when comparing Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with Carson Wentz. Emmanuel Acho, who spent three seasons as a linebacker for the Eagles, appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” show on Thursday morning and offered a strong opinion on the varying skill sets of the two NFC East rivals.

Acho said he would take Wentz over Prescott in a big game because he “can do some things that Dak Prescott can’t do.” The retired-player-turned analyst referred to Prescott as a Toyota 4 Runner versus Wentz’s “exotic car.”

“Dak Prescott is like your good old Toyota 4 Runner. He’s steady, you know what you can get from him, he’s reliable,” Acho told ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “Carson Wentz is like that exotic car. Now that exotic car is going to break down, Greenie, we all know that. But one day you’re going to get into a high-speed chase and you’re going to be real mad if you’re sitting in a 4 Runner. That’s how I put it.”

Dak Prescott = Toyota 4 Runner.

Carson Wentz = Exotic car. Watch the video before you @ me, you’ll probably agree!#Cowboys #Eagles pic.twitter.com/L0rleBiWXF — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) October 17, 2019

Acho only played four total NFL seasons, including three for the Eagles. He accumulated 33 total tackles and two tackles for loss in 20 games. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft by the Cleveland Browns before being traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Dion Lewis. He started two games at middle linebacker for the Eagles in 2014 but a thumb injury led to the team eventually waiving him. He came back and was released again.

Acho Previously Called Out Eagles Medical Staff

The rash of soft-tissue injuries — and really injuries in general — has been a sore subject at the NovaCare Complex. People outside the Eagles’ organization have been calling into question the way in which the team’s medical staff treats injuries.

Six players — DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Nigel Bradham (ankle), Tim Jernigan (foot), Jason Peters (knee), Darren Sproles (quadricep), Avonte Maddox (neck, concussion) — missed Thursday’s practice with ailments. It’s been an ongoing concern with the Eagles dating back to 2014.

Emmanuel Acho has been hyper-critical of the team’s doctors and called them out over it last year on social media. He specifically warned them about being careful with cornerback Sidney Jones when they drafted him. Remember, Jones was recovering from a torn Achilles in 2017 and sat out the majority of his rookie season.

Acho, who received an injury settlement from the Eagles in 2015, publicly slammed the Eagles after the Jones’ pick. He said: “Heck of a player, but he’ll require patience and a good medical staff, which the #Eagles arguably have neither of.”

Heck of a player, but he'll require patience and a good medical staff, which the #Eagles arguably have neither of 🤦🏾‍♂️ #NFLDraft https://t.co/HAzK0vgxXc — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) April 29, 2017

The ex-linebacker later clarified the comments and praised the franchise for taking a chance on him. He also had kind words for the legions of Eagles fans who fired back at him on Twitter.

Dear #Eagles fans (and you too @howardeskin) read, if you learn something retweet for the ignorant! pic.twitter.com/mlzLd0bHDW — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) May 2, 2017

Acho started working for ESPN as a football analyst in 2016 and offers insightful opinions on the mindset of players. He also owns a Master’s degree in sports psychology from the University of Texas.

Eagles Linebacker Goes to High School Prom

In a viral moment, Emmanuel Acho escorted Eagles fan Hannah Delmonte to prom after the high school junior contacted him on Instagram. The deal was that Delmonte had to receive at least 2K likes on Twitter to guarantee a date. She did and Acho stuck by his promise to attend prom.

If that wasn’t a cool enough story, the linebacker chronicled the whole experience on social media and even jumped on the piano to sing a song to Delmonte. Soon after, he was making the media rounds on national networks to tell the story. By all accounts, Acho is a good person.

