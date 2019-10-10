Jalen Mills Updates Injury Status, Leaves Room for Doubt

Jalen Mills is eligible to practice next week and has been targeting a Week 7 return. The Eagles cornerback has been on the PUP list since the end of July with an injured foot.

Mills, who is eligible to return in Week 7, has been unable to run on his bum wheel but has been a fixture in the team’s locker room. On Thursday, the 25-year-old finally provided an update on his status. Yes, he’s been running fine and without assistance. Yes, he wants to return to the field.

“I’m running good,” said Mills. “I can’t give you an exact [date] on when I started running but from start to now, I’m running a lot better now.”

He added that he has zero restrictions. But it’s not a lock Mills will be out there against the Cowboys as he still needs to get clearance from team doctors.

“I’m waiting to see what the doctor says,” Mills said. “If he says yes, I’m good. If he says no, then I can’t.”

Mills Lobbying to Bring Back Kelly Green Jerseys

Jalen Mills is one of the best Eagles to follow on social media. He always gives candid opinions and allows fans into the locker room via his Instagram stories. He also has been an ardent supporter of the NFL letting the team bring back their vintage Kelly green jerseys. Known for his fluorescent green hair and flashy cleats, Mills is a budding fashionista and sells his “The Mood is Set” fashion line.

The Eagles cornerback took to Twitter last week to lobby the league for the Kelly green throwbacks. According to NFL rules, teams may choose any color it desires for the third alternative jersey and can wear them for one preseason game and two regular-season games. The Eagles have traditionally chosen to use all-black for that special designation. Mills clearly disagrees with that decision.

Eagles Need Help at Cornerback, Secondary Remains in Disarray

The Eagles’ struggling secondary has been shredded both physically and mentally this season. The unit ranks 27th in the league in passing defense, allowing 271.2 yards per game while giving up nine total touchdowns. It has been trendy for fantasy players to pluck receivers matched up against Philadelphia. Making matters worse has been the rash of injuries in their secondary.

The Eagles have lost Ronald Darby, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Avonte Maddox and Sidney Jones since training camp. Jalen Mills has been scheduled to return in Week 7 and that date can’t come soon enough. Assuming that the timeline stays true, Mills will provide a steadying presence for a shaky unit. He has started 25 games since entering the league in 2016 while racking up three interceptions and 30 passes defensed. Yes, they need him back.

