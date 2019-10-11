Leonard Williams Newest Potential Trade Target for Eagles

Howie Roseman has been eerily quiet this season. After gaining a reputation as a Wall Street trader of sorts, the Eagles GM has made no mention of adding a piece at the deadline.

The Eagles have been quite adept in recent years on making outside-the-box type of moves. They added Jay Ajayi for a song and a dance from Miami in 2017, then went out and plucked Golden Tate away from the Lions last year. As the rumor mill kicks into overdrive — trade deadline is set for Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. — it looks less and less likely that Roseman will make a move.

It could be argued that no Eagles team needs more help than this one. Sure, they registered 10 sacks last week in a blowout win but it was a hollow victory against the lowly Jets. Fletcher Cox finally flashed signs of life and looks to bust out of his sack-less slump versus the Vikings. Still, the team would be wise to invest in a young defensive end, perhaps a guy like the Jets’ Leonard Williams.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the best one on the market is Williams. Considering Roseman’s familiarity with Jets GM Joe Douglas — his former right-hand man in Philadelphia — then this idea holds weight.

Leonard Williams’ Value at All-Time Low

Not exactly a selling point, right? But Leonard Williams is having a really bad season. The hulking defensive end has yet to log a single sack after registering 17 in his first four seasons in the league. He has only 11 tackles and three quarterback hits and no tackles for loss, unacceptable for a guy deemed one of the most promising young pass-rushers in the game.

Making matters worse, the 25-year-old has been picking up careless penalties at a record clip. His 15-yard personal foul flag helped turned the tide in Week 3 against the Patriots. Williams, a 2016 Pro Bowl selection, has been rather invisible overall in 2019.

“My goal this year is a sack in every game. That’s my goal,” Williams told the New York Daily News in 2017. “It seems like something that’s pretty tangible. If you’re looking at it game-by-game, a sack a game doesn’t seem too far away (or) too far of a stretch.”

Why Trade for a Struggling Pass-Rusher?

Leonard Williams is still only 25 years old. Think about that. Talent like that doesn’t vanish into thin air and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is a master at getting the most out of his guys. The USC product is also in his fifth year and is set to be a free agent next year. That means the Jets would probably want to sell him before the trade deadline. If not, they could be stuck with him and get nothing in return.

New York has made no offers to Williams on a contract extension, meaning he likely isn’t part of their long-term plans. Eagles GM Howie Roseman could swoop in with a low-ball offer, maybe a third-rounder and Sidney Jones — or there is always the possibility of an intriguing swap for Cre’Von LeBlanc, a guy whom Jets GM Joe Douglas is very high on.

