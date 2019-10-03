Three Key Philadelphia Eagles Starters Limited in Practice

Watching the Eagles injury report has been like waiting to see the caboose of a freight train. It seemingly never ends.

On Thursday, the team released their most updated list and it included one new name: Jason Peters. The starting left tackle has a knee injury and was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Peters incurred the ailment in the Green Bay game, one week after being removed from the Detroit game for a few plays while he was fighting a stomach illness.

Two other key players were listed on the injury report: Derek Barnett and Sidney Jones. Barnett landed on the report for the second straight day with an aggravated groin. The high-energy edge rusher tallied his first sack of the season last week — the first sack by any Eagles defensive end — in the team’s 34-27 win over the Packers. It’s unclear how or when he got hurt but the 23-year-old had been fighting through offseason shoulder surgery and a lingering ankle injury. Barnett did practice Thursday in a limited capacity and there has been no indication he won’t suit up Sunday.

Jones continues to nurse a sore hamstring that he aggravated against the Packers. The third-year cornerback practiced Thursday and appeared to be moving around fine on the field. The Eagles clearly need his help in the secondary, but they are being extra cautious before rushing him back.

“The number one thing is making sure he is healthy before we put him out there,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. “I trust our medical team, I trust our doctors, I trust Sidney. You have to listen to your body obviously. Everybody’s different. We’ll put him out there when it’s time.”

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/b3C3RVTLXM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2019

Jason Kelce Tells Funny Story about Being a Dad

Jason Kelce is a proud new papa after he and his wife, Kylie, welcomed a darling baby girl named Wyatt Elizabeth into the world. Kelce talked to reporters about the “incredible moment” and then relayed a funny story.

When Kelce was a child, (around two years old) the nurse came into the waiting room after the birth of his brother, Travis, and asked Jason what he wanted to be when he grew up. His surprising answer? A dad.

“I was reminded of a story by my dad … one of the nurses comes into the room and asks me, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ and I said, ‘I want to be a dad’ so it’s kind of come full circle,” Kelce told reporters.

Jason Kelce says he always wanted to be a dad The Eagles center tells the story about what he told the nurse in the hospital as a kid when his little brother was born @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/djdKh7RxOC — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 3, 2019

Eagles Might Get Extra Draft Pick

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed Jordan Matthews Thursday after placing injured receiver Jalen Hurts on IR. Why does anyone care? Well, Matthews was a former third-round pick of the Eagles and his latching on with a new team means Philadelphia might be entitled to an extra draft pick.

Matthews, who finished last season with the Eagles, entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and counts toward the compensatory pick rules. If Matthews remains on the 49ers roster for 10 weeks then Philadelphia will receive a fifth-round pick in 2020, according to Over The Cap. Just some food for thought.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target