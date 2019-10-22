Eagles Involved in Trade Talks for Pro Bowl Cornerback: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles may be one step closer to acquiring the shutdown cornerback that they’ve craved all season long.

After striking out on the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes, the Eagles are now involved in trade talks with the Denver Broncos for All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

With that being said, the Eagles still have a ways to go in their trade offer for the veteran cornerback — and the Houston Texans are also involved in the trade sweepstakes.

The Eagles and Broncos have chatted about Chris Harris, the Texans called as well, but so far no one is near the price — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 22, 2019

Harris has been one of the league’s top cornerbacks for a number of years and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 at the conclusion of the 2015 season. In nine seasons with the Broncos, Harris has started 112 of the 130 games he’s appeared in.

Along the way, Harris has been named to four Pro Bowls and has been named a three-time All-Pro, including garnering a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.

With all of that said, the Broncos are clearly in sell-now mode after dropping to 2-5 on the season following their 30-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

Denver already started trading offer their assets on Tuesday when they traded Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth-round draft pick for a third-round and fourth-round draft pick.

And another trade: Denver is dealing WR Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 5th-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for 2020 3rd- and 4th-round picks, per league sources. First Mohamed Sanu, now Sanders…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019

The trade of Sanders and the impending trade involving Harris is in stark contrast to John Elway’s comments just prior to their Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos’ general manager had made it clear that the team wasn’t placing any of its players on the trade block.

“You guys bring all those names up. I have not brought any names up,” Elway said on Oct. 11 via the Associated Press. “We’re trying to win football games,” Elway said. “So, no one from our side is on the trading block. We’re going to try to continue to win football games.”

Obviously, that tune has changed. With the trade deadline approaching on Oct. 29, the Broncos and Eagles will have just one more week to pull off a trade for the top-tier cornerback.

Eagles’ Struggles on Pass Defense

The Eagles have many flaws this season — as evidenced by their Week 7 whooping at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys — but their defense has been the biggest issue. Plagued by numerous injuries, the defense ranks 24th in the NFL in points allowed per game.

The Eagles allowed 37 points to a Cowboys offense that had averaged just 18.6 points per game in their previous three games.

The worst part of the defense has been none other than the passing game, which ranks 27th in the NFL in yards allowed, 24th in touchdowns and 25th in net yards per attempt. In other words, if the Eagles have any hope of salvaging their season, they need Harris.

Eagles’ Failed Attempt at Trading for Jalen Ramsey

As mentioned earlier, the Eagles failed in their attempt to acquire Ramsey, as he was eventually acquired by the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philly offered “first- and second-round picks for Ramsey … and for a period of time thought they had a chance to land him.”

Instead, the Rams offered a ridiculous trade package of two first-round picks and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. As a result, the Eagles struck out on Ramsey.