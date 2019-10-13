Eagles Miss Fake Field Goal, Trail Vikings 24-10 at Halftime [WATCH]

The Eagles were poised to kick a field goal to end the first half. Then, the team decided to attempt some trickery. It didn’t work.

Jake Elliott was gearing up to kick a 39-yard field goal on a 4th-and-4 that would have made it a 24-13 game at halftime. But head coach Doug Pederson opted to fake the kick and allowed Elliott to throw the football. Unfortunately, the trick play was snuffed out by Minnesota and the pass went incomplete. The Vikings took over on downs and kneeled down to close out the first half.

It was a lackluster first half for Philadelphia and they were down by as many as three scores early in the second quarter. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was incredibly efficient and hit on several big plays to give the Vikings a 24-3 lead. He finished the half going 12-of-17 for 209 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring strikes of 62 yards and 51 yards. Diggs went into the locker room with four catches for 135 yards.

After his 62-yard touchdown, the #Eagles decided not to cover Diggs again and he scores on a 51-yarder.pic.twitter.com/8ygpEk0Bs8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 13, 2019

Eagles Hanging Around Despite Poor First Half

The Eagles trail the Vikings 24-10 at halftime, but it could have been a lot worse. Carson Wentz, wearing neon pink clears in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, didn’t play his best game. The Eagles quarterback went 16-of-25 for 143 yards and a touchdown in the first half. The lone score came on a 32-yard toss to Miles Sanders for the rookie’s first career touchdown.

.@cj_wentz finds Miles Sanders 32 yards up the seam for the rookie's first NFL TD! #PHIvsMIN @BoobieMilesXXIV 📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/xLc7ljuEnj pic.twitter.com/IhIwigyMMe — NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2019

The real problem in the first half was the Eagles’ defense, specifically their beleaguered secondary. Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones drew the starts at cornerback and the Vikings wasted no time in abusing them. Kirk Cousins kicked off the scoring with an easy six-yard touchdown strike to Adam Theilen. Jones got beat badly on the play.

Later, Cousins hit Stefon Diggs on scoring strikes of 62 yards and 51 yards. He juked Douglas on both completions, although it looked like the young cornerback was looking for Rodney McLeod to come over the top with safety help. The assistance never arrived and Diggs cruised into the end zone with two of the easiest scores of his career.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target