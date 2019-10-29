Giants QB Staying Put at Trade Deadline

Eli Manning is staying in New York. The two-time Super Bowl MVP will not be traded at the deadline, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

The 38-year-old Manning is in his 16th NFL season, all with the Giants. He was benched earlier this season in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, who New York selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Manning has the final say in any possible destination as the veteran has a full no-trade clause, according to his contract.

Eli is one of the most expensive back-ups in the NFL with a salary cap hit of $23.2 million. The Giants benched Manning after a 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, making the move to start the rookie Jones under center. In two starts this season, Manning has thrown for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

After a brief surge with Jones, both quarterbacks have not helped the Giants struggling offense. New York is just 2-6 this season and appears to have very little shot of making a playoff push with the rookie Jones under center.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

READ NEXT: Bengals Making a Change at QB

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith