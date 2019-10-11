Falcons vs. Cardinals Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Week 5 was a big one for the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray picked up his first win as a starting quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury did the same as a head coach. They can make it two in a row with a win over the reeling Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons fell to 1-4 after giving up 53 points to the Houston Texans in Week 5. Since their Super Bowl appearance, the Falcons have been free falling. Dan Quinn is still at the helm which seems like a miracle. Right now, no game is easy for Atlanta but their opponent also has only one win.

Arizona took advantage of a winless Cincinnati Bengals team and picked up their first win of the season. The Kingsbury-Murray era is now official. the Cardinals are hoping that they found their quarterback/head coach duo of the future.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Preview

The Falcons are allowing 257.4 yards per game through the air which is 20th in the league. This should bode well for the air-raid attack of the Cardinals but they have not figured it out at the professional level yet. Both Kingsbury and Murray had success in college but this is a different league.

Murray has attempted at least 32 passes in every game this season. He has four touchdown and four interceptions while averaging 6.6 yards per pass attempt. Murray started his career off with two straight 300-yard games but has not had one since.

On the other side, the Falcons have some of the best skill position players in the league but they have just one win on the season. They are averaging 313.4 yards per game through the air which is third in the league but they are playing from behind most games.

It is time to throw Julio Jones the ball. Jones signed a big contract extension before the season began. He scored four touchdowns in the first three games and looked like he was going to earn his money. Since then, he has just seven catches for 94 yards in the previous two games. Jones is one of the best receivers in the game and he has to be targeted at least 10 times per game. the Falcons have major problems but it all starts with their coach. From their , it goes to their defense. There is a long way to go in Atlanta.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Pick & Prediction

When looking at the names of these two teams on paper, this seems like a no brainer. When you look at the body of work in 2019, it becomes more difficult. The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites on the road in this one. The o/u is currently 52.

There will be points. Neither team has a strong defense and they both like to throw the ball a lot. The Falcons are coming off a game where they gave up 53 points and scored 32 of their own. They can’t be road favorites just yet. To be blunt, this is a bad game to bet on. If you are going to, take the Cardinals, not only getting the points, but to win the game. Proceed with caution.

PICK: Cardinals ML (+125)

OVER: 52

SCORE PREDICTION: Cardinals 34, Falcons 31

