Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers: The More Buffalo Bills the Better

Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season hits us with bye weeks for four teams, the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns. Without the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Chris Godwin, James Conner, and Odell Beckham Jr. roaming our fantasy lineups this week, sleepers will be extremely crucial to our team’s success.

Below, you will find three separate categories for our sleepers. We begin with players likely rostered but on the majority of fantasy owners’ benches. Then we move on to deep sleepers, most of whom are probably still floating around your waiver wire. Finally, our fantasy sleeper of the week, the player most likely to produce in a big way despite low expectations.

Don’t get caught snoozing on this handful of players who are bound to help you add another “W” to your win column this week. Check out our list below.

Sleepers

Frank Gore (RB, BUF) vs. MIA

Frank Gore just keeps chugging along, at the spring age of 36 years old, the Buffalo Bills running back has averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per carry this season, which coincides perfectly with his 4.4 ypc career average. So, statistically speaking he hasn’t lost a step. No defense has allowed more fantasy points to the running back position than the Miami Dolphins this season. Three of their six opponents’ starting RBs have eclipsed 100-yards rushing against them in 2019.

John Brown (WR, BUF) vs. MIA

You’re going to see a pattern as you make your way through this column. The pattern revolves around talented Bills playmakers and the Dolphins’ abysmal defense. Brown is currently on the cusp of being a WR2 this season (WR30), yet is owned in just 68% of leagues. The Dolphins have allowed opponents’ number one wideouts to average 22.7 points against them in four of their five contests this season.

Royce Freeman (RB, DEN) vs. KC

True, Phillip Lindsay has gotten hot in the Denver backfield. However, Freeman continues to out-snap the “starting” running back, doing so in three consecutive weeks. Freeman has averaged nearly 16 touches over the past two weeks and is entrenched as a key cog in the Broncos offensive gameplan. Kansas City allows the eighth-most points to running backs. Plus, they just surrendered double-digit points to both Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson one week ago.

Deep Sleepers 💤

Chase Edmonds (RB, ARI) @ NYG

Edmonds was found in this section a week ago, mainly due to the lingering questions of David Johnson’s availability. Johnson wound up playing, while Edmonds wound up showing that he’s capable of putting up numbers despite Johnson’s presence. The running back has averaged 16+ fantasy points over the past two weeks. The Giants allow an average of 23.72 points to running backs through the first six weeks of the season. They’ve also allowed RB duos to score in double-digits twice this year.

Daniel Jones (QB, NYG) vs. ARI

Jones has gone from fantasy must-add to waiver-wire occupier extremely quickly. However, he may be worth a plug-and-play role this week vs. the Cardinals. Not only does Arizona allow the third-most fantasy points to QBs this season, Jones could have the likes of Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Golden Tate all within his arsenal for the first time in his career.

Cole Beasley (WR, BUF) vs. MIA

Beasley is owned in just 15% of Yahoo leagues, yet has scored fewer than nine fantasy points just once, and fewer than 12.3 points just twice this season. Miami allows a combined average of 32+ points to opponents’ starting wideouts this season.

Other notable Deep Sleepers: ▪️DeeBo Samuel (WR, SF) @ WAS ▪️Jakobi Meyers (WR, NE) @ NYJ ▪️Darren Fells (TE, HOU) @ IND ▪️DaeSean Hamilton (WR, DEN) vs. KC *reliant on Emmanuel Sanders’ availability

Sleeper of the Week

Josh Allen (QB, BUF) vs. MIA

Josh Allen’s name was littered in QB1 talks for the majority of the first month of the season. Then, in Week 4 he tossed three interceptions and had a bye week in Week 6. Allen is back with a prime matchup this week. Miami has allowed the most points to the opposition’s starting QB this season. All but one QB (Case Keenum) has eclipsed 20.4 fantasy points against them. Allen is owned in just slightly over half of Yahoo leagues. Not only do you need to own Allen, you need to start him in Week 7.

