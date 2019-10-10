Fantasy Football Week 6 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 6 of the NFL season. Our running back edition this week features a former fantasy football must-start, who may burn some owners on Sunday despite his recent success.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football running back rankings.

RB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Kerryon Johnson vs. GB

After opening the season slow, Johnson finally awoke in his previous game to the tune of 125 rushing yards on 26 carries. However, he’s continued to have issues finding the endzone. That will likely change in Week 6. Green Bay has allowed 25+ fantasy points to starting running backs over the past four weeks, including seven touchdowns, the most in football over that time span.

Derrick Henry vs. DEN

While Henry’s receiving limitations continue to anchor down his true fantasy stardom, the running back still grinds out tough yardage for his Tennesse Titans. Denver has been brilliant at defending the pass this season, but that may be due to the fact that teams prefer to ground and pound their horrendous run defense. The Broncos allow nearly 26 fantasy points per game to the running back position this season, fifth most in the league.

Mark Ingram vs. CIN

Since averaging 29.1 fantasy points in two of his first three games in a Baltimore Ravens uniform, Ingram has slowed down a bit. The former Heisman Trophy winner has averaged just 10.5 points over the past two weeks. However, Ingram’s output in Week 6 has a great chance of mirroring his opening season production compared to his most recent. Cincinnati allows the second most points as well as the second most rushing touchdowns per game in football this season.

Sleeper: Redskins RBs at MIA

Current Redksins offensive line coach Bill Callahan is now also current Redskins head coach Bill Callahan in Washington. The new head man in DC has already made it clear he wants to put an added emphasis on the run game. A matchup with the Miami Dolphins is a good place to start. Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson both have flex value in Week 5 as the ‘Phins have allowed five rushing and four receiving touchdowns to running backs this season.

RB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jordan Howard at MIN

Howard has staked claim to the lead back gig in Philadelphia, a rightful place for arguably the most underated runner in football, emphasis on runner. Howard offers essentially nothing in the passing game, making him somewhat touchdown dependant. Luckily for Howard owners, he’s found the end zone four times over his past three games. Unfortunately for Howard, his opponents this week have surrendered just one rushing touchdown all season.

Buccaneers RB vs. CAR

Predicting who will head Tampa Bay’s rushing attack on a week to week basis is like predicting the lottery, it’s nearly impossible. Ronald Jones has the best upside on a yardage basis, but he’s scored just two touchdowns in his 14 game career. Peyton Barber is the team’s perfered goal line back, but is limited in a multitude of attributes. Tampa plays Carolina in London on Sunday morning, however, you won’t have to worry about waking up early to plug these two into your starting lineups. Carolina has allowed 67.7 ypg to starting running backs over the past three weeks including just one rushing touchdown.

Joe Mixon vs. BAL

Mixon has been one of the most irritating players to own as a fantasy owner in 2019. The talent is clearly there, however, due to a plethora of outliers the production has not. He is coming off of a 93 yard rushing performance a week ago, yet he still averages just 3.7 ypc and has yet to find the endzone on the ground this season. Baltimore has allowed less than 3.0 ypc to opponents’ starting running backs in three of their five games this year.

Buyers Beware: Todd Gurley vs. SF

Todd Gurley is back! Well, unless he’s not. The fantasy points have been gaudy, averaging more than 22 points per game over his past two showings. That’s what four touchdowns over a two week span will do for someone’s stats. Yet, the running back has averaged no more than 3.9 ypc in any of his past four games. San Francisco allows a measily 6.45 fantasy points and ZERO touchdowns to opposing starting running backs this season

