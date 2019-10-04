Saquon Barkley Out Week 5: Wayne Gallman Fantasy Start or Sit

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur came out and turned heads just a few days ago when he deemed that Saquon Barkley suiting up this week was a possibility.

Barkley did little to put an end to that speculation when video of him running, cutting, and jumping hit the internet. When asked how it’s possible for his body to already be moving like that after injury the running back jokingly proclaimed he “went to Wakanda.”

All the hoopla about Barkley’s return to the gridiron this week was for nothing as the New York Giants announced on Friday that Barkley will not play in Sunday’s Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

That means Wayne Gallman will once again serve as the team’s lead back. Is the former Clemson Tiger worth a start in your fantasy lineups this week?

Wayne Gallman’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Minnesota VIkings

New York fans, Giants personnel, and anyone with the most minimal association with the New York Giants were crushed when Saquon Barkley suffered his ankle injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rumors quickly began to swirl that New York would be in the market of signing someone off the street to better help replace the Pro Bowl running back. Names such as Jay Ajayi, Zach Zenner, and Fozzy Whitaker popped up. However, the G-Men decided to roll with their guy Wayne Gallman as their workhorse back for the team’s matchup against the division rival Redskins in Week 4. A decision that proved wise in retrospect.

Gallman was average at best in the run game, but did enough to keep the defense honest. He finished the game with 18 carries for 63 yards, 22 of which came on one run. Yet, where Gallman truly shined was in the passing game. The running back hauled in six receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown. That receiving touchdown was the first of two total that Gallman would register a week ago.

This week’s matchup would seem to be more difficult on the surface. I mean, which unit would you rather have the Minnesota Vikings defense, or the Redskins defense? However, the difference in their abilities to defend running backs this season has been very similar. Minnesota surrenders the eighth-fewest points to opposing RBs in 2019. Yet Washington only allows slightly less than three more points per game to RBs when compared to Minnesota this year.

What we’re saying is Minnesota’s defense is extremely stingy, but Washington’s isn’t far off in terms of defending the running back position. The ‘Skins defense wasn’t able to contain Gallman one week ago, and there’s no reason to question if Gallman will be able to produce once again vs. Minnesota this week.

Should You Start or Sit Wayne Gallman in Week 5?

Gallman finished with 27+ fantasy points a week ago. The likelihood that the running back puts up another top-five fantasy performance in consecutive weeks is highly unlikely. However, what is likely is that Gallman will continue to be featured in the Giants offense. Gallman’s ability to affect the game in both the run and pass game makes him a low-end RB2 vs. Minnesota. Start Wayne Gallman in all leagues in Week 5.

