Florida vs Auburn Prediction: Betting Lines, Odds & Pick

The biggest college football game of the weekend features a pair of unbeatens from the SEC. The Florida Gators host the Auburn Tigers in a game that could keep the loser from a spot in the SEC title game.

Out of the East division, the Florida Gators have relied on a strong defense to fuel their hot start to the 2019 season. Florida has already put up two shutouts and held Tennessee to three points in their conference opener.

As for Auburn, the Tigers are one of three unbeaten teams in the SEC West and have gotten surprise production from freshman quarterback Bo Nix. Nix has shown his ability to add variety into the offense mixing the pass and the rush well.

No. 7 Auburn Tigers at No. 10 Florida Gators

October 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Coverage: CBS

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Spread: Auburn (-2.5 at -112)

Over/Under: 48.5 (-110 either side)

No. 7 Auburn Tigers

Auburn is one of the most proficient running teams in all of college football thanks to sophomore running back JaTarvious Whitlow. So far in 2019, Whitlow has been one of the top breakout stars with seven rushing touchdowns and 463 total yards. Averaging 5.1 yards per carry, Whitlow is explosive out of the backfield and has exhibited his ability to break tackles.

And of course, there’s quarterback Bo Nix. The freshman quarterback has given Tigers’ fans a reason to be excited with his dual-threat abilities and clutch play-making. His emergence has turned Auburn into a high-powered offensive threat averaging 38 points per game.

While the Tigers defense hasn’t been completely shut-down, they’ve still held opponents to 320 yards of offense per game and has allowed just 17.2 points per game.

No. 10 Florida Gators

Speaking of defense, the Gators have built the foundation of their 2019 season strictly on that side of the ball. Florida has created 13 turnovers and allows opponents an average of just 281 yards and 8.8 points per game.

It hasn’t been just one player leading the way, though. David Reese is the team leader in tackles with 36 total while Jonathan Greenard‘s 21 tackles include a team-best 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.

On offense, Florida has been forced to get more inventive with quarterback Feleipe Franks sidelined. But Kyle Trask has performed well in relief, throwing for 607 yards and four touchdowns since Franks went down injured.

Fortunately for the Gators, they have a dynamic backfield with Dameon Pierce and Lamical Perine both capable of taking the bulk of the teams carries.

Prediction

Because Florida defends so well, the total has typically trended under this year. The same goes for Auburn extending back through last season. When the clock strikes zero at the end of the night, both teams will have completed a competitive football game that will likely be defensively dominated. But with the game being played in Gainesville, you have to question why the favorite is Auburn.

Pick: Florida is facing a true test for the second time this season but will do so at home. Look for the Gators to take this really close game that keeps within the under. Go with Florida, 24-21.