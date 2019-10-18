Florida vs. South Carolina Preview: Betting Line, Odds & Prediction

The South Carolina Gamecocks pulled off the upset of the college football season last weekend, taking down third-ranked Georgia on the road, 20-17, in overtime.

It was a tremendous defensive performance for the Gamecocks, forcing one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Jake Fromm to throw three interceptions. And though top running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 113 yards against South Carolina, the Gamecocks held the Bulldogs secondary rushers to minimal yards.

With the upset in the past, can South Carolina keep their winning streak alive when they host ninth-ranked Florida on Saturday? The Gators have been a model of consistency but lost their first game of the season last weekend at the hands of LSU.

A rebound game for the Gators may be on the cards, but it won’t be easy at a South Carolina team brimming with confidence and desperately fighting to stay about .500 on the season.

Florida Gators vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 p.m.

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Coverage: ESPN

*All odds and betting info courtesy of OddsShark and originally posted by BetOnline

Spread: Florida (-5 at -115)

Over/Under: 46.5 (-110 either side)

Florida Gators

The Gators boast the tenth-best scoring defense in the FBS, allowing just 14.1 points per game this season. That took a bit of hit following a 42-28 defeat against LSU last week, prior to which Florida was in the top five nationally in that category.

Much of Florida’s defensive success has come in the red zone, where the Gators lead the FBS by allowing opponents just a 47.1 percent success rate below their own 20 yard line. Opponents have scored on just 8 of 17 red zone trips against Florida this season, including only six touchdowns. The Gators are the only team in the FBS to allow below 50 percent of opposing red zone chances to result in scores.

Offensively, Florida has found most of its success passing the ball in 2019. The Gators are 23rd in FBS averaging 288 passing yards per game. Coupled with its 140 yards on the ground per game, Florida has the ability to mix things up well offensively.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Over the past two weeks, both victories, South Carolina has allowed just 24 total points. But it hasn’t been for lack of production. South Carolina is near the bottom of FBS allowing over 400 yards of offense per game this season.

Much of that damage comes through the air as the Gamecocks allow over 250 passing yards a game. But with all that yardage allowed, South Carolina’s secondary has come up big intercepting eight total passes in six games this season. Defensive back Israel Mukuamu has been responsible for four of those picks.

On offense, the Gamecocks present a very balanced offensive look averaging around 200 yards both rushing and passing. Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster have each seen equal touches out of the backfield this season, both applying a different running style as well.

Prediction

This is a tough one to call. While Florida could take this one to cover the spread, whether they do so by hitting the over is another story. Both teams have strong scoring defenses and have trended under for much of the year.

Pick: Take Florida with the spread and, though gutting it out towards the end, the teams will hit the over in this one. Gators win it, 30-20.