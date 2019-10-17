Geronimo Allison Injury: Week 7 Status & Fantasy Updates

The last thing the Green Bay Packers needed Monday night was another injury to one of their veteran wide receivers, but such became a reality when Geronimo Allison took a hard hit to the helmet and exited against the Detroit Lions.

While the Packers rallied to win 23-22 on a last-second field goal and move to 5-1 on the year, Allison remained in concussion protocol this week and was designated as “did not participate” on the team’s injury report Wednesday with a concussion/chest injury. All injury statuses were official estimates since the team did not practice Wednesday.

#Packers may have lost another WR. Geronimo Allison is still laying on the field after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/knMYkyYMrW — Mike Cianciolo (@MikeCianciolo) October 15, 2019

The fourth-year receiver has been touch and go on production through the first six games while also struggling with dropped passes, but his experience has helped stabilize a group of youngsters that is already without star wideout Davante Adams — who remains out with a turf toe injury. Allison currently has the fifth-most receiving yards on the team (144) with an average of 11.1 yards on 24 catches in 2019, including a pair of touchdown receptions.

While Allison’s status won’t be officially decided until Friday when the team releases its final injury report for Sunday’s noon CT kickoff against the Oakland Raiders, the Packers are looking at more issues on the receiver front with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) and Jimmy Graham (ankle) both listed as non-participants Wednesday.

If the Packers face a worst-case situation Sunday and are without all four of the aforementioned pass-catchers, their receiving options would include former Oakland receiver Ryan Grant — who was just signed Wednesday afternoon — and a trio of former undrafted free agents: Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard and rookie Darrius Shepherd.

How Does Injury Impact Allison’s Fantasy Stock

Allison was already on the bubble with inconsistent and uninspiring fantasy football figures this season, but the latest injury follows a pattern known all too well to owners who have tried out the former Illinois receiver in the past.

Missing Week 7, as seems likely to be the case, would make him 0 for 4 on playing all 16 games in an NFL season. Allison missed six as a rookie, then another game during his second year. He was sidelined for the longest last season for a total of 11 games, nine of them coming after a season-ending injury landed him on the injured reserve list. In fact, it was his production in the five games prior — 20 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns — that gave him such high sleeper potential coming into the 2019 season.

Few people anticipated the Green Bay offense to look like … well, this. All things considered, it isn’t bad at all. The Packers sit 17th in overall offense (355.5 yards per game) in the league with the 13th-most passing yards (249.7), but their production has come from an array of choices that make any one of them difficult to bet on in your lineup — even quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones.

Allison is just 31.4 percent owned across both standard and PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros, as he has yet to have more than four catches in a single game. He caught three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 to provide some hope for those holding out, but there is little upside to keeping him on the bench if he misses time.

