Ryan Zimmerman’s Wife Heather Smokes the Competition as Nationals No. 1 Fan

Ryan Zimmerman is unquestionably the face of the Washington Nationals‘ franchise, the sole player who’s been on the team since they first arrived in D.C. in 2005, but it’s his wife, Heather Zimmerman, who’s proved to be the franchise’s biggest fan. Originally, from Annandale, Virginia, she’s a DMV native, and a Radford graduate, so she would be cheering for Nationals even if her husband wasn’t the team’s veteran first baseman.

While talking with WJLA Heather admitted she gets nervous before every game, especially now that the team is in the World Series for the first time ever. “It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” she said. “[But] let me say, I’m so stressed.”

What a RIDE this October has been! Spent yesterday in a total daze of awesome exhaustion. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hhGVpTTJIc — Heather Zimmerman (@HeatherZiMS) October 17, 2019

Heather doesn’t have an Instagram account, but fans can count on her to tweet out support before every game, and to dress up in full Nats’ gear. While the Nationals were playing the St. Louis Cardinals during the NLCS conference series, in which Washington swept their division rivals 4-0, Heather took her team style to the next level, and tweeted out photos of the sneakers she personally decorated for the momentous occasion. Heather emblazoned her husband’s number 11 on one side of the shoes, and “DC” on the other side of her red and white kicks.

Heather explained to WJAL that she’s always been supportive of the team as a whole, and other DC sports teams, as well. Both she and Ryan have been spotted numerous times cheering on the Washington Capitals in D.C. “I know how huge this is for the team and for Ryan. He deserves it so much. He made the conscious decision years ago to sign a long-term contract and his hope is you say in the same place long enough, something good will happen.”

Married since 2013, Ryan and Heather dated for several years before tying the knot. Their engagement in 2012 happened shortly after Zimmerman signed a six-year extension worth $100 million with the Nationals. Their wedding was held at Mellon Auditorium in northwest Washington and their dance floor was shaped like a baseball diamond. Afterward, the Zimmerman’s wedding photos featured on the cover of Washington Bride & Groom Magazine.

*Ahem.* I didn’t Tweet last night and they lost, so clearly need to put some good vibes out there tonight! Here we… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Heather Zimmerman (@HeatherZiMS) October 07, 2019

Firmly settled in the Washington area, the Zimmermans welcomed their first child, Mackenzie in November 2013, and in June 2016, a second daughter, Hayden. Like their mom, both kids are dressed up in full Nationals’ gear to cheer on Dad for each game. In fact, Heather’s entire extended family also helps cheer on the Nats, too.

Congrats to our big September Call Up! 🤣 The whole fam came into town for this momentous occasion. #40man #Natitude #NatsNatsNats pic.twitter.com/i496PVS1yC — Heather Zimmerman (@HeatherZiMS) September 1, 2019

Heather Travels With The Nationals For Away Games

Headed home to relieve my amaaaaaazing parents of childcare duties, but should be back to my house by game time to cheer with my kiddos! 😬 Wishing this guy and his teammates another BIG Curly Dub today! #STAYINTHEFIGHT #Nats #Nationals pic.twitter.com/qG2BHmOalw — Heather Zimmerman (@HeatherZiMS) October 12, 2019

Before marrying Ryan, Heather studied journalism in college, worked briefly as a tech firm sales rep, and then as an associate producer at a news show. In an interview with Matt’s Bat’s Heather said, “When I stopped working full time last year, I did start traveling on most of the road trips.”

Heather is also a big fan of the other players’ significant others. She characterized other Nationals wives and girlfriends as “great,” and mentioned back in 2016 that they try to schedule flights together when traveling for road games.

Fans can expect Heather to be in the stands for every one of the Nationals games against the Houston Astros during the 2019 World Series, too. Commenting on the franchise as a whole she said, “There’s something special this year, despite how talented a team you can have. You gotta have camaraderie in the clubhouse and they have it.”

Heather Zimmerman Helps Run The ziMS Foundation

HAPPY 35th BIRTHDAY (yesterday) to this stud of mine! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NysjG5uqJS — Heather Zimmerman (@HeatherZiMS) September 29, 2019

When Heather isn’t cheering on her husband or taking care of their two daughters, she works as a board member for the ziMS Foundation, which Zimmerman founded in honor of his mother, Cheryl, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995. As stated on the official website, “The Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of MS by funding comprehensive support and educational programs. Over the last 13 years the Foundation has raised more than $3,500,000.”

Zimmerman, who serves as President of the foundation, and is expected to retire after the 2019 World Series said of starting ziMS, “My family has given me the support to fulfill my dreams. The Washington Nationals have given me the opportunity to play the game that I love at the highest level in our nation’s capital. I am thrilled to have launched a foundation that I hope can make a real impact in the life of my family as well as many others afflicted by MS.”

