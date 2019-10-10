Jalen Ramsey Trade: Why Lions Must Make the Move

Jalen Ramsey has endured a complicated NFL season in 2019, and whispers of trade demands remain as the league closes in on the deadline October 29th. One thing is for sure, and it’s the Detroit Lions need to get in line to make the move.

At cornerback, the Lions have been covered with Darius Slay for the last handful of years. Detroit has now cultivated a solid group at safety with Quandre Diggs and Tracy Walker leading the way. This group has become one of the better young groups in the league, but if they have had a problem, it is with locking things down next to Slay consistently. Justin Coleman has already helped a ton in a slot role, showing the value of adding another cornerback to the mix.

With Ramsey joining the team, the Lions would finally have found a way to solidify one of their biggest classic weaknesses on the field for years. They would have two legit lockdown cornerbacks that can play physical football, and quite possibly, the true makings of a no fly zone in Detroit.

Many on the outside see Ramsey as a quality fit with the Lions too. Recently, Bleacher Report writer Chris Roling put together an article which explored this possibility. Their conclusion? The Lions need to make a move for Ramsey because it could change the game in the division and give them a leg up toward contending.

It’s pretty hard to disagree with that assessment.

The Mouth That Roars

Ramsey has never been silent about speaking his mind or projecting his feelings. That’s part of what would make him such a good fit in Detroit. Where others see a problem or a locker room distraction, Ramsey could help give the Lions more of a voice nationally and an identity for their tough new look defense. He would fit well with the “Detroit vs. Everybody” mindset the team has.

Having a player with an edge can be a big time advantage for a team like Detroit, who has been a squad which has far too long lacked personality and an edge. Matt Patricia is a coach that players want to play for, and Ramsey could be no exception. A defensive minded boss who is crafting some of the best game plans the league currently has to offer, Patricia could find a way to use Ramsey in his scheme, and the cornerback would probably embrace the opportunity of playing for a rising coach on a rising defense.

For both Ramsey and the Lions, the opportunity could be huge and the fit could be seamless. In these cases, fit can be as important as anything else, and it seems as if something which could fall into place here. Ramsey talks, but often backs it up.

The Time Is Now

The worry of many would be how to accommodate so many top players in Detroit under the salary cap in addition to giving up draft assets. Bob Quinn has been a master at managing the cap to his advantage, and he’s also been a master at finding draft picks that can contribute outside of the first few rounds of the draft. Detroit has plenty of ammunition to make a move, and Quinn is earning the trust given how the team’s roster has been constructed this year.

In the division the last few seasons, the Lions have watched as the Chicago Bears added Khalil Mack. They’ve seen the Green Bay Packers spruce up their defense with several signings, and they’ve seen the Minnesota Vikings spend as well. While making a big splash isn’t always the best thing, it can be a good idea if a team is on the cusp of greatness.

With a solid start to the season amid a difficult schedule, the Lions have sent Quinn a message that they will be in it for the long haul this season. Last year, Quinn was able to pry Damon Harrison away from the New York Giants, and that was one of the best moves of the midseason period, even as Detroit didn’t manage to make a playoff push.

This year’s edition of the team is in much better shape to be a long term NFC contender, and adding Ramsey could give the Lions one of the toughest defenses in the league and up their chances of having a strong finish to the year.

Detroit has wasted so many seasons not making bold moves to contend for division titles, playoff wins and even Super Bowl appearances. Adding Ramsey would show they are committed to making a run not just for 2019, but for the future as well.

It’s a message that would certainly rejuvenate their starved fanbase.

