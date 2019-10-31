James Harden and Rockets Set NBA Records in 159-158 Win Over Wizards

The Houston Rockets put on an absolute show on Wednesday night.

As the Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards 159-158 in regulation — yes, you read that right — numerous feats were accomplished. Not only did James Harden score 59 points, the two teams combined for 317 points — the third-highest scoring regulation game in NBA history. It is also the highest-scoring regulation game since 1990.

It was the first time in 30 years that either team had scored over 50 points.

To top it all off, Russell Westbrook notched yet another triple-double with his 17-point, 12-assist, 10-rebound stat line. The Wizards’ bench alone scored 64 points. And there were 43 total 3-pointers made.

317 points were scored tonight, the 3rd highest combined point total in NBA history in a game that was decided in regulation. Harden had 59. Russ came alive in the 4th

— Craig Ackerman (@ca_rockets) October 31, 2019

Harden ended up winning the game by making one of his two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining in the game. This was right after the Wizards’ Bradley Beal had tied the game by nailing three free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining.

Rockets-Wizards Shootout SetsUncanny NBA Records

The game also set a record for the most points scored in an NBA game decided by one point, according to ESPN. The Wizards also matched an NBA record for most points scored in a loss.

“The Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards battled to a final score Wednesday night that looked more like the result of an All-Star Game than an early season matchup, combining to score 317 points, the most in an NBA game decided by a single point. The Rockets needed every one of James Harden’s 59 points to prevail 159-158, as the Wizards matched the record for the most points scored in an NBA regulation loss. The Denver Nuggets also scored 158 points in a loss to the Warriors on Nov. 2, 1990.”

James Harden Makes NBA History 50-Point Performance

Harden also scored 50-plus points in a single game for the sixth consecutive season. The only player with more consecutive seasons of 50-plus points in a single game is Wilt Chamberlain.

Harden made one of two free throws with 2.4 seconds to play to give the Rockets the victory. He was 18-of-32 from the field, 6-of-14 from 3-point range and 17-of-18 from the free throw line. He also had nine assists in 37 minutes. He now has a 50-point game in five consecutive seasons, tied for the second-longest streak in NBA history, with 19 total in his career.

Clint Capela To Be Used as Trade Chip?

As hard as it may be to fathom, Rockets starting center Clint Capela could be used as a trade chip moving forward.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst writes that Capela could be dealt later on in the season according to his conversations with NBA team executives.

“Another center executives are watching is Clint Capela, who was dangled in trade talks early last summer but got pulled back when the Houston Rockets went all-in on a Russell Westbrook deal. If the Rockets need midseason changes, and they almost always itch for them, Capela could be available again.”

Capela is averaging less minutes per game (28.7) than he did last season (33.6) as the Rockets have shifted to a smaller lineup with P.J. Tucker being used at the center spot to close out games.

