Jets Faced With Tough Decision on C.J. Mosely

The Jets continue to be snakebitten by injuries. C.J. Mosely is unlikely to suit up on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injured groin, but it’s feared the linebacker could be on the shelf for much longer.

According to head coach Adam Gase, Mosely is “struggling” and the team expects to have an answer on his long term status this week.

“The doctors are doing a really deep dive, trying to figure out where things are coming from,” Gase told reporters earlier this week. “It might just be more than a groin. We’re just trying to figure all that stuff out.”

Mosely has not practiced all week, according to the Jets’ injury report.

Mosely Struggles in Return

The linebacker played for the first time in six weeks on Monday but seemed to be a step slow. Head coach Adam Gase said it was clear Mosely was still not fully healthy.

“I was glad they pulled him out when they did. I didn’t know what was wrong with him,” Gase told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “All indication going into the game was he felt really good. Especially watching him practice, I saw him look like the guy before the Buffalo game.”

Mosely has struggled to take flight in his first year with the Jets, appearing in only two games and recording just four tackles. His highlight of the season was an interception for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

The former first-round pick was one of the big offseason acquisitions for Gangreen, who signed Mosely to a five-year $85-million deal with a $7.5 million signing bonus.

Jets Injury Woes Continue

Mosely is just the tip of the iceberg. The Jets have been bitten by the injury bug all season, most notably at quarterback.

Sam Darnold suffered through the worst start of his career on Monday night in a 33-0 blowout against the New England Patriots. For his troubles, Darnold had a toenail removed after the game, something head coach Adam Gase called “pretty gross.”

Darnold is limping and did not practice on Tuesday, but he is expected to play on Sunday.

While the toenail removal is painful, it’s a minor ailment in comparison to what the second-year quarterback was forced to deal with earlier this year. Darnold was forced to miss four games earlier this season after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

The former USC Trojan returned in Week 6 to torch the Dallas Cowboys, earning New York’s first victory of the season. But he was “seeing ghosts” on Monday night against the hated Patriots, causing a stir on social media.

According to the Jets’ injury report, center Ryan Khalil also did not practice, along with fellow offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum and Kelechi Osemele.

Facing a bevy of injuries and a woeful 1-5 record, first-year head coach Adam Gase is focused on trying to keep the message positive.

“You have to, as a head coach, you got to put your head down and you got to go to work,” Gase said.

