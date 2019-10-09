Jon Gruden Throws Jab at Jay Gruden for Redskins Firing

Jon Gruden is not going to take it easy on his brother after his firing.

After Jay Gruden was fired by the Washington Redskins on Monday, the Oakland Raiders head coach took a jab at his brother Jay for his recent firing — and it was hilarious to say the least.

Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN:

“I’m obviously very disappointed for my brother,” Gruden said Tuesday during his weekly media conference. “It was a long night, last couple of nights. He worked hard. Got a lot of respect for my brother. Obviously, disappointed for him getting fired.” “My dad’s been fired,” Gruden added. “I’ve been fired. Jay’s been fired and … welcome to the club, bro.”

Jon Gruden Has Been Fired Twice as Head Coach

The older Gruden is of course referencing to the fact that he was traded from the Oakland Raiders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2001 season along with the fact that he was straight-up “fired” by the Bucs at the conclusion of the 2008 season. It wasn’t until 2018 that Jon would make a return to head coaching with the Raiders.

There have been a lot of rumors linking Jay to a job with the Raiders. In fact, rumors are rampant that he will join his elder brother Jon Gruden’s staff in Oakland in some capacity. However, the 56-year-old head coach refused to add fuel to those rumors when he addressed Jay’s firing on Tuesday.

Raiders Acquire Wide Receiver Zay Jones

It’s not quite Stefon Diggs, but the Raiders clearly recognize that they need help at the wide receiver position.

Despite winning their past two games, including a convincing win over the Chicago Bears without starting receivers Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson, the Raiders need bodies at receiver and they made sure to acquire one on Tuesday.

Oakland pulled off a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire the former second-round draft selection on Tuesday. In exchange, the Raiders gave up a fifth-round draft choice during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones had emerged as the Bills’ leading receiver during the 2018 season, leading the team with 56 catches for 652 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he severely regressed this season, catching just seven passes for 69 yards and zero touchdowns. Furthermore, his receptions per game, yards per reception, yards per game and targets per game are all career-lows.

Despite his regression this season, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver remains a potential deep threat considering he ran the 4.45 in the 40-yard dash at the 2017 Combine. Furthermore, he’s just 24 years old and he’ll have a true franchise quarterback in former Pro Bowler Derek Carr throwing him the ball.

Gruden couldn’t help but contain his enthusiasm for his newest receiver on Tuesday.

“I’m gonna teach Zay Jones some plays today,” a smiling Gruden said when asked how he was going to spend his bye week. “And I’m gonna come in tomorrow and teach Zay Jones some more plays.”

The Raiders went with Trevor Davis, Hunter Renfrow and Keelan Doss as their top receivers against the Bears. Davis is a career special teamer, Renfrow is a rookie slot receiver and Doss was actually cut prior to the start of the season before being brought back after the Antonio Brown debacle.

In other words, Oakland desperately needed a legit wideout. We’ll find out if Jones solidifies himself as that guy.