Jose Altuve’s Walk-Off Home Run Puts Astros in World Series [VIDEO]

The legend of altuve lives! What a home run! Walk off!!!!!!!! #NYYvsHOU pic.twitter.com/Se0UbV7e3h — Iron Dot Sales (@IronDotSales) October 20, 2019

Jose Altuve’s two-run homer punched the Houston Astros ticket to the World Series. Houston had a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth inning, but the Yankees hit their own two-run home run with one out to tie the game. The Yankees’ home run put the pressure back on the Astros with a potential Game 7 looming. George Springer walked in the at-bat prior to Altuve as the second baseman hit a no-doubter to send the Astros to face the Nationals in the World Series.

Altuve’s homer adds to his record for the most home runs by a second baseman in the postseason with 13, per KHOU.com. Houston was able to survive a late rally by the Yankees to officially reach the World Series.

Earlier this year, Altuve’s teammate Alex Bregman noted that he believed the Astros would be a “dynasty.”

“The day they gave us the [World Series] ring, I put it in my closet and I haven’t looked at it because I want another one,” Bregman said, per CBS Sports. “I’ll put the second one away after we win the third. … The Astros are going to be a dynasty.”

Altuve Was Named the MVP for the ALCS

It is no surprise that Altuve was named the ALCS MVP. The Astros All-Star had few words to describe his big hit to win the ALCS.

“The only thing I remember is just thanking God for the opportunity to go to another World Series,” Altuve noted, per ESPN.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch noted that Altuve did not need the ALCS award to have the MVP title.

“I get asked to describe Jose Altuve all the time,” Hinch explained to Dallas News. “I think MVP is what he is.”

Earlier in the playoffs, Astros outfielder Josh Reddick noted that Altuve is always striving for more, even when it seems like he is at his peak.

“Every day. He could be player of the week, 10 for his last 12, go 0-for-3 in a game, get an infield single in the eighth and look at me and go, ‘Papi, I needed that,'” Reddick noted to ESPN. “No, you didn’t. You didn’t need that. I mean, we need every one of ’em, but you? You don’t need that.”

Here is a look at the Nationals-Astros World Series schedule.

World Series Schedule 2019: Nationals vs. Astros