Josh Gordon Injury Update: Week 7 Status & Fantasy Impact

The New England Patriots players were given a rare off-day on Wednesday as the group prepares for a Monday Night Football encounter at the New York Jets. The team did practice on Tuesday, joined by rookie receiver N’Keal Harry for the first time this season.

But absent from practice was Josh Gordon. The receiver, who had been limited in prior weeks while dealing with a minor knee injury, suffered what looked to be a scary injury last Thursday against the Giants. Gordon, attempting to tackle a Giants’ defender returning a fumble, was hit fell awkwardly with his left knee bending extremely.

Gordon walked off the field, remained on the sideline working with athletic trainers on the exercise bike and doing sprints as he tried to keep mobile. However, he never returned to the game and was seen sporting a limp in the locker room the following day.

If Gordon is to miss any time, it will be a big loss for the Patriots and a tough slot to fill come gameday on Monday.

Will Gordon Play vs Jets?

Missing the opening practice of Week 7, albeit six days ahead of kickoff, is not a great sign for Gordon.

He did not appear in the media-access portion of practice on Tuesday and was seen briefly in the locker room later on, not sporting any noticeable limp according to those present.

Josh Gordon, who wasn’t seen at the media portion of today’s Patriots practice, just slipped through the locker room. No noticeable limp. — Jake Levin (@JakeLevin09) October 15, 2019

It’s a stark contrast to when Gordon was last spotted in the Patriots locker room the Friday following New England’s victory over the Giants, where he did have a slight limp.

Josh Gordon sighting in the Patriots locker room. He was walking with a slight limp after injuring his knee last night. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) October 11, 2019

Four days can make a difference, certainly, but the injury isn’t one that just popped up for the receiver. Seeing as he has been dealing with soreness for a couple weeks, the Patriots may opt to keep Gordon out of action on Monday as a precaution and means of preventing further aggravation to his injured knee.

The Patriots won’t release their first injury report until Thursday, but look for Josh Gordon to be on it as a limited participant at the very least.

Fantasy Replacements for Gordon

If Gordon misses time, the Patriots may miss him on the field and so will fantasy owners. But the good news for the Patriots, potentially, is Phillip Dorsett’s near return to action.

After not participating in practice at all during a shortened Week 6 following a hamstring injury at Washington, Dorsett spoke to media on Tuesday in the locker room — a sign he is close to being fully recovered and in a position to play a big role on Monday sans Gordon.

Dorsett is enjoying his most productive season since signing with the Patriots and has three receiving touchdowns already. Without Gordon, Dorsett could see extended snaps if he is able to sustain a heavy workload.

Though again, the Patriots may choose to be cautious with his recurring injury and limit his snaps, meaning Jakobi Meyers could take on a massive role for New England. Meyers clicked with Tom Brady in the preseason and he gave a glimpse of how productive he could be if given a heavier helping of snaps with a standout second-half showing against the Giants.

