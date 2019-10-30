Josh Hamilton Shares Four Daughters With Ex-Wife Katie Chadwick

Josh Hamilton, Former Texas Rangers and Anaheim Angels star is being charged on an allegation of injury to a child, a 3rd degree felony, and turned himself on Wednesday, October 30, at the Tarant County Courthouse, as reported by CBS 11.

Hamilton’s bail was set at $35,000, with part of the conditions being that he is banned from having contact with one of his daughter, which was then expanded to included any child under the age of 17.

The All-Star outfielder has four children from his marriage to Katie Chadwick. The couple tied the knot in 2004, and had three daughters, Stella Faith, 8, Sierra, 14, and Michaela Grace, 11, including a daughter from Katie’s previous relationship, Julia. However, while Hamilton struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout his career, their marriage also took a hit, and they filed for divorce in February 2015.

Hamilton’s drug addiction has been well documented since it began in 2001 with his first trip to rehab, and continued in 2003 with multiple failed drug tests. After multiple stints in rehab and a three-year suspension, Hamilton relapsed with alcohol in 2009 and 2012. In 2015, Hamilton’s relapse involved cocaine.

The former MLB star, who was inducted into the Texas Rangers’ Hall of Fame after he played with the franchise from 2008 to 2012, and brought the team to two World Series, won the AL MVP in 2010. He was an MLB All-Star team selection in all five seasons he played with the Rangers, before heading to the Anaheim Angels.

