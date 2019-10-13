Justin Verlander’s Wife Kate Upton Posts Cute Photo of Baby Daughter

Astros ace Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton are the proud parents of a baby daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander. Genevieve is approaching the one-year mark as the couple welcomed their baby to the world just after baseball season on November 11, 2018. Upton recently took to Instagram to post of photo of herself holding Genevieve.

“Forever my motivation to be strong. ❤️ #ShareStrong #MotivationMonday #Strong4Me,” Upton posted on Instagram.

Verlander also appears to be enjoying fatherhood but admitted that life is a little different. The Astros pitcher spoke about being a new dad during a spring training media session.

““It definitely changes the afternoons a little bit,” Verlander told USA Today. “I get pretty excited to go home and see her smiling and stuff. It seems like every day it’s something new. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Upton & Gerrit Cole’s Wife, Amy, Recreated a Sports Illustrated Cover Featuring Their Husbands

With the help of Gerrit Cole’s wife, Amy Crawford, Upton posted a photo during the Astros’ ALDS series with the Rays that immediately went viral. Upton and Crawford recreated a Sports Illustrated cover featuring the Astros pitchers then posted it on Instagram. You can check out both photos above and see the ladies did a good job nailing the cover.

“It’s a Ver-y Cole world Upton here! #GoAstros #Game5,” Upton noted.

Cole went on to have a terrific game as the Astros advanced to the ALCS to face the Yankees. It looks like Upton and Crawford brought the team a little bit of good luck with their impromptu Sports Illustrated cover photo.

Verlander’s Wife Joked That the Astros Pitcher Had “Name Commitment Issues” Over Their Daughter

Naming a child is no small feat as Upton and Verlander discovered. The hospital asked for an official name, but the couple was having trouble deciding. During an interview with Extra, Upton joked that Verlander was having “name-commitment issues.”

“We were going back and forth even in the hospital,” Upton said, per People. “Justin had some real name-commitment issues. I actually just kind of left him on his own. He knew Genevieve was my favorite, so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with that right now.'”

Upton Says Verlander Will “Never Never Cease to Amaze Me”

Prior to the postseason, Verlander made a little bit of history by notching 3,000 strikeouts and even reached 300 K’s this season. Upton was incredibly proud of her husband and celebrated the moment on Instagram.

“YOU NEVER CEASE TO AMAZE ME! 😍 Congrats on your 3,000th strikeout AND your 300th strikeout this season alone! I’m so proud of you @justinverlander!!” Upton said on Instagram.

There have been a lot of special moments for Verlander so far this season. The Astros star pitched his third no-hitter just a month before he reached the strikeout milestone.

“Forever your #1 fan 😍 Congrats on your 3rd no hitter @justinverlander!!” Upton noted on Instagram.