Why Kawhi Leonard Turned Down Lakers & Chose Clippers Over LeBron

The exact reason why Kawhi Leonard did not sign with the Lakers only he knows, but there are a few indicators that show what the All-Star prioritized before signing with the Clippers. The Clippers acquiring Paul George appeared to be the tipping point in the often overshadowed L.A. team securing a commitment from Leonard. Even LeBron James does not know why Leonard did not succumb to the Lakers’ wooing during free agency.

“Man, how the hell can I answer that? I don’t f—ing know,” James said, per Yahoo Sports. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Ask Kawhi.”

The Athletic reported that one source believes there was a lack of trust between Leonard and the Lakers organization. When reports began circulating that Leonard had met with Magic Johnson, the source noted that it broke Leonard’s trust.

“I truly believe that when Magic started telling the media about the meeting he had [met] with Kawhi and Dennis, that sealed the fate of the Lakers,” an anonymous source told The Athletic. “I think that right there was when Dennis and Kawhi decided we can’t trust the Lakers as an organization. And that was it. I think that was it for them.”

Kobe Bryant Believes Kawhi Leonard Wanted to Beat the Lakers Rather Than Team Up With a Superteam

Leonard grew up in Southern California so signing with either the Lakers or Clippers would bring him back home. Ultimately, it looked like Leonard preferred to try to beat the Lakers rather than join a superteam.

On paper, Leonard paired with James and Antonio Davis is a more talented team than what the Clippers put together even with the George trade. Kobe Bryant told The Los Angeles Times that he believes Leonard wanted to beat the Lakers and create something different with the Clippers.

“I’m sure Kawhi wants to take the challenge of winning independent of playing with LeBron,” Bryant noted, per SLAM. “Maybe that was the same for P.G. I think they relish the challenge of taking on something new. I don’t think it was a slight at the Lakers. It was more about circumstances and what was already here in L.A. and on the Lakers, and they wanted to take the challenge of building something new.

Anthony Davis Fears He “Overstepped My Boundaries” When Recruiting Kawhi

Davis was not even officially a member of the Lakers, but even the big man was recruiting Leonard. Prior to the Lakers-Clippers season opener, David admitted that he fears he “overstepped my boundaries” when recruiting Leonard.

“We had one conversation, and I think he came out with a statement, or his uncle or something … somebody said he don’t really like all the recruitment and all that stuff, so I felt like I overstepped my boundaries,” Davis explained, per Yahoo Sports.

Kawhi Admitted That He Was “Close” to Signing With the Lakers

During an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Leonard opened up about free agency. The Clippers forward admitted that it was a “close” race between the Clippers and Lakers.

“If they didn’t want to wait for me, they didn’t have to,” Leonard noted to Yahoo Sports. “They had a big opportunity to sign me. [The Lakers] were close, but I ended up on the other side.”

Leonard explained that the Clippers showed him a list of potential players they were looking to pair him with. The All-Star admitted that once the Clippers were able to trade for George it was a done deal.

“His name [Paul George] was on the board, and I said I would love to play with him,” Leonard admitted to Yahoo Sports. “They made the opportunity happen in probably two to three days later. I was close to signing with other teams, but once they told me that this deal was on the table, I jumped for it.”

Leonard and George both emphasized that they are focused on creating something new with the Clippers. The Lakers had their own history, while the Clippers would allow the duo to leave their own mark.

“Our focus is on building our own legacy, building the Clippers’ legacy,” Leonard explained to Yahoo Sports. “That’s how the Lakers started. Who won the first championship with the Lakers? That’s how we’re going to start our movement. We’re going to go in and obviously have a goal set of winning a championship, and if we can get one, then that’s going to start the changing process.”