Knicks: Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign with New York

Back in July, Kevin Durant decided to depart from the Golden State Warriors after three seasons with the team. He signed a four year deal with the Brooklyn Nets worth $164 million via a double sign and trade. The deal sent Durant and a first-round pick to Brooklyn in exchange for D’Angelo Russell.

Kevin Durant’s decision to sign with the Nets putting an end to the rumors that he would be heading to the Knicks. After New York cleared cap space by trading Kristaps Porzingis a couple of months earlier.

So why the Nets and not the Knicks?

Earlier today, Kevin Durant shared his reason on this morning’s episode Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning.

“It’s hard to get the best players to play [for the Knicks]. It’s hard,” Durant said.

“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players who, in their lifetime, don’t remember the Knicks being good.”

“I saw the Knicks in the Finals, but the kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So, that whole brand of the Knicks, to them, is not as cool to them as, say, a Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The cool thing right now is not the Knicks.”

Durant said he thought about joining the Knicks, which is a punch to the gut for their fans, but it was only a brief thought and nothing came of it.

“I thought about it, yeah — just a thought. But, I didn’t do any deep full analysis on the Knicks. I heard it every day — media in the Bay Area were talkin’ about it every day. Tough to dodge, but can’t control it.”

Durant is currently recovering from tearing Achilles in game 5 of the NBA Finals this past season. Against the eventual champions the Toronto Raptors, the former two-time Finals’ MVP Kevin Durant with a little over 9 minutes left in the second quarter, re-injured the same leg, that he had his calf strain on. He would try to walk off the court on his own but would need assistance from then-teammate Andre Iguodala and Warriors director of sports medicine Rick Celebrini.

Back in May, Pilates expert Jessica Schatz, who worked with Wesley Matthews throughout his recovery process for his Achilles injury in 2018. Spoke to Warriorswire about Durant’s Calf Strain.

It all depends on the level of injury. A strain is a tear, or micro-tear, in the muscle fibers. Depending on the grade of the tear (i.e., Grade I, II, or III), it could be anywhere from three days to six weeks, generally speaking. If it is very severe and requires surgery, the rehab process may take longer. To be clear, based on the fact the Warriors are being extremely vague about Durant’s injury, this is all speculative. They have not revealed how severe his injury is, only that an MRI has confirmed it is indeed a calf strain. They have also said he is still experiencing pain, which means he is not going to play yet — nor should he. Since he has suffered a strained calf previously in his career, I am sure they will be extremely cautious in his return, Schatz told me.

READ NEXT: Warriors’ Kevin Durant Has New York Knicks To Consider This Summer