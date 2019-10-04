Lakers Release Jordan Caroline, Sign Son of NBA Hall of Famer

While Jordan Caroline showed signs of promise during the Summer League, it was widely expected that he would not find himself playing any minutes on the NBA squad this season. Signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, the Lakers are able to release Caroline and still entice him to come back and play with the South Bay squad, as he has a $50,000 bonus for playing at least 60 games with the G-League affiliate.

Lakers Release Jordan Caroline and Sign John Stockton’s Son, David Stockton

The Lakers have signed guard David Stockton, son of Hall of Famer John Stockton. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 4, 2019

The Lakers waived Caroline to make room for point guard David Stockton, son of NBA legend and Hall of Famer John Stockon. Stockton the elder holds the career mark for assists in the NBA and is considered one of the greatest players of all time to never win an NBA championship – his run happened to coincide with Jordan and the Bulls.

Stockton the younger should likely see himself on a similar path as Caroline. A longtime G-League veteran, Stockton played overseas last season and should most likely be expected to find himself playing for the South Bay squad.

Stockton has a great natural feel for the game and contributes mostly as a pass-first point guard. While he lacks the necessary size to be an effective force on the defensive end, he has a decent wingspan and plays smart enough to help overcome some of his physical limitations. He has shown a decent ability to shoot the ball throughout his career as well putting up a career 38% shooting percentage in the G-Leauge.

Lakers Training Camp Update

More Avery Bradley hype from Lakers training camp today… Bradley said Rondo told him yesterday, "Make sure you guard me each and every practice, so we can help each other get better." — Bill Oram (@billoram) October 1, 2019

Aside from the news of adding a new player to the mix, there has been a heap of good news coming from the Lakers. Avery Bradley continues to shine as a defensive pest in training camp and seems to be playing himself into a major role for the team. Alex Caruso, by all accounts, has been playing some stellar basketball as well recently. While Frank Vogel is experimenting with a number of different looks, it bodes well that Caruso found himself in yesterday’s closing lineup alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Dwight Howard has continued his renaissance in Los Angeles and seems to be shaping into an excellent complementary piece for this team. His ability to rebound and defend the low post allows the Lakers to have a steady defensive presence at all times and he could even find himself taking over the starting job as the season goes on. As solid as JaVale McGee has been, Howard’s upside is tremendously higher. For a non-guaranteed minimum deal, Howard could wind up being the steal of the NBA offseason.

As for James and Davis, the two have seemingly looked stellar as always. The biggest thing is just getting comfortable alongside one another on the court and while that still may take some more time, it seems things are coming along nicely in Los Angeles so far.